Secret Netflix code ‘unlocks’ hundreds of hidden horror movies

Stop aimlessly scrolling through Netflix: with this secret code, you can find the streaming platform’s huge selection of horror movies.

We’ve all been there: you sit down, remote in hand, and try to find something to watch on Netflix. Binge-worthy shows, action movies, superhero TV shows; the choices are seemingly endless. And, yet, it can feel impossible to choose something, and the night slips away before you’ve realized how much time you burned doing nothing.

We’re one week away from Halloween, so you probably want to rewatch and discover some of the best horror movies.

Here’s a top tip: if you use a secret code, you’ll find Netflix’s full library of horror films (free from the algorithm pushing new releases and other titles).

It’s super simple: if you type 8711 into Netflix’s search bar, you’ll be taken to a page exclusively made up of horror movies.

Netflix

We should note, it works better if you’re on a browser: all you need to do is add the code to the end of your URL, which should look like this: “https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/”.

If you want to get more specific (maybe you want zombie movies or slasher flicks), don’t worry: there’s other codes you can use, which I’ve listed below:

Category Code B-Horror Movies 8195 Creature Features 6895 Cult Horror Movies 10944 Deep Sea Horror Movies 45028 Foreign Horror Movies 8654 Horror Movies 8711 Horror Comedy 89585 Monster Movies 947 Satanic Stories 6998 Slasher & Serial Killer Movies 8646 Supernatural Horror Movies 42023 Teen Screams 52147 Vampire Horror Movies 75804 Werewolf Horror Movies 75930 Zombie Horror Movies 75405 TV Horror 83059

The codes date back to Netflix when it rented DVDs. Its website had a “public-facing genre tree that linked out to all the various types of films and TV series, each of which has its own specific ID code,” the platform explains.

“A fan scraped the genre tree for all the codes, shared the list online, and people have been using those codes (along with the thousands more that have been added since) to this day.”

Make sure you check out all of the other secret Netflix codes, and if you’re looking for a recommendation, these are the scariest Netflix horror movies.