What is Burn the House Down about? Netflix series explained

Burn the House Down, a new Netflix show based on the popular manga series of the same name, has arrived – so, here’s what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.

Netflix has been ramping up its global spending this year to reflect its international viewership and showcase creative minds from around the world, with numerous incredible shows and movies from the entertainment powerhouse of Japan.

From films such as Call Me Chihiro and Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King to series like Sanctuary and Alice in Borderland, Japanese content continues to make waves with Netflix audiences across the globe.

Article continues after ad

And now a twisty new thriller, Burn the House Down, is captivating viewers – so, here’s everything you need to know about the series.

What is Burn the House Down about?

Based on Moyashi Fujisawa’s popular manga series and directed by Yûichirô Hirakawa, Burn the House Down is an eight-episode thriller centering on Anzu Murata and her quest for revenge against the woman she believes caused the destruction of her family.

Check out the trailer below:

As per the official synopsis: “Anzu Murata, her mother and younger sister left their home 13 years ago when her mother was suspected of burning it down. Convinced that her ailing mother was wrongly accused, Anzu goes undercover to work as the housekeeper in her childhood home to gather evidence of her stepmother’s wrongdoing.”

Article continues after ad

Tudum goes on to describe how in the opener of the show, a young Anzu looks on in horror as she watches her family’s house burn to the ground. It then cuts to 13 years later, when Anzu is hired as a housekeeper at a mansion, “where she aims to collect more than a paycheck.”

“Using a false identity that her new employer doesn’t question, she explores the rooms with a secret purpose: the once-affluent Anzu grew up in the house that once stood on this same lot,” it continues.

Article continues after ad

“She’s never believed the accepted story that her mother is the one who started the fire. And now, if Anzu can cut through the layers of intrigue and influence (both IRL and online) she’s swept into, she’ll finally get her chance to clear the air and get her revenge.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Burn the House Down cast: Who’s in it?

The cast of Burn The House Down on Netflix includes:

Mei Nagano as Anzu

Kyôka Suzuki as Makiko Mitarai/Watari

Yuri Tsunematsu as Yuzu

Michiko Kichise as Satsuki

Mitsuhiro Oikawa as Osamu

Asuka Kudô as Kiichi

Taishi Nakagawa as Shinji

Netflix Kyôka Suzuki and Mei Nagano in Burn the House Down

Mei Nagano, who takes on the lead role of Anzu, has appeared in And So the Baton Was Passed, Half Blue Sky, and Maternal Instinct. Meanwhile, Kyôka Suzuki, who stars as Anzu’s father’s new wife, Makiko, has appeared in The Kiyosu Conference, Zoo, and Sanada Maru.

Article continues after ad

Is Burn the House Down worth watching?

Though it’s too early for a Rotten Tomatoes score, Burn the House Down has received positive reviews so far.

Ready Steady Cut gave the Netflix show four stars, writing: “Burn the House Down is a handsomely crafted and consistently engaging mystery with relevant themes and impressive performances. More importantly, though, it’s a show with a firm grasp of storytelling structure and pacing, finely-tuned for the binge-watch era.”

Elsewhere, Decider recommended that viewers “stream it,” stating: “Revenge plots are always good fodder for salacious dramas, and a new Netflix series from Japan is no exception.” It later added: “Despite the tonal inconsistencies, the story of Burn The House Down pulled us in during its first episode, which is a good sign.”

Article continues after ad

As for Heaven of Horror, although it said the show does “get a bit too soapy,” there are “quite a lot of twists and turns along the way” and “the sinister feeling often prevails.”

Burn the House Down is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

The Night Agent Season 2 | The Gentlemen | Sex Education Season 4 | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | Chicken Run 2 | Heartstopper Season 2 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2