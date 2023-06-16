Asteroid City cast: All actors & characters
Wes Anderson’s latest film, Asteroid City, has finally premiered, so here’s a guide to the movie’s cast and characters.
At long last, the eleventh entry into filmmaker Wes Anderson’s filmography, Asteroid City, has finally hit theaters.
The movie is set in 1955 and follows a group of students and parents from across the country as they gather together for the Junior Stargazer convention.
Anderson’s film explores the themes of romance, grief, comedy and so much more. But, before you dive into his pastel colored world, here’s your guide to the cast and character of Asteroid City.
- Augie Steenbeck: Jason Schwartzman
- Midge Campbell: Scarlett Johansson
- Stanley Zak: Tom Hanks
- General Grif Gibson: Jeffrey Wright
- Television host: Bryan Cranston
- J.J. Kellogg: Liev Schreiber
- Sandy Borden: Hope Davis
- Roger Cho: Stephen Park
- June Douglas: Maya Hawke
- Motel manager: Steve Carell
- Hank: Matt Dillon
- Woodrow Steenbeck: Jake Ryan
- Dinah Campbell: Grace Edwards
The official plot synopsis for Asteroid City reads: “World-changing events spectacularly disrupt the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention in an American desert town circa 1955.”
Augie Steenbeck: Jason Schwartzman
Jason Schwartzman stars as Augie Steenbeck in the Asteroid City cast, a war photographer and father to Woodrow.
Schwartzman is an Anderson favorite as he’s appeared in several of his films such as Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, and The Grand Budapest Hotel.
Midge Campbell: Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson plays Midge Campbell, an actress and mother to Dinah.
Johansson is a well-known movie star as she’s appeared in iconic films such as Lost in Translation, Her, and the first three Phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Stanley Zak: Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks plays Stanley Zak, Augie’s father-in-law.
Hanks is a legendary film actor who has appeared in several career-defining movies such as Big, Saving Private Ryan, Catch Me If You Can, and Toy Story.
General Grif Gibson: Jeffrey Wright
Jeffrey Wright stars as General Grif Gibson in the Asteroid City cast, the host of the Junior Stargazer awards.
Wright has been acting since the ’90s and appeared in projects such as Casino Royale, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and BoJack Horseman.
Television host: Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston plays the the host of an anthology television show.
Cranston is best known for his two career-defining roles as Hal in Malcolm in the Middle and Walter White in Breaking Bad.
J.J. Kellogg: Liev Schreiber
Liev Schreiber plays J.J. Kellogg, the father of a Junior Stargazer awardee.
Schreiber is a well-known film actor appearing in movies such as X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Salt, and The French Dispatch.
Sandy Borden: Hope Davis
Hope Davis plays Sandy Borden, the mother of a Junior Stargazer awardee.
Davis has been acting since the ’90s and has been seen in projects such as The Weather Man, Deadline, and Captain America: Civil War.
Roger Cho: Stephen Park
Stephen Park plays Roger Cho, the father of a Junior Stargazer awardee.
Cho is a well-known comedian and has appeared in works such as In Living Color, The French Dispatch, and The Mindy Project.
June Douglas: Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke joins the Asteroid City cast as June Douglas, a teacher who is interested in Montana.
Hawke is best known for her roles as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things and Eleanor Levetan in Do Revenge.
Motel manager: Steve Carell
Steve Carell plays a motel manager.
Carell is a veteran of movies and television as he’s appeared in works such as Little Miss Sunshine, Dan in Real Life, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, and The Office.
Hank: Matt Dillon
Matt Dillon plays Hank, a mechanic.
Dillon is a famous movie actor as he’s appeared in projects such as Crash, Old Dogs, American Dreamer, and let’s not forget his terrifying turn in Lars von Trier’s The House That Jack Built.
Woodrow Steenbeck: Jake Ryan
Jake Ryan plays Woodrow Steenbeck, Augie’s son, Stanley’s grandson, and a Junior Stargazer winner.
Ryan is an up-and-coming actor who has worked with Anderson before in the films Isle of Dogs and Moonrise Kingdom.
Dinah Campbell: Grace Edwards
Grace Edwards plays Dinah Campbell, Midge’s daughter and a Junior Stargazer winner.
Edwards is new to acting as she’s appeared in a few projects such as Modern Love and Schooled.
Asteroid City is now playing in theaters.
