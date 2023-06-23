Arnold Schwarzenegger’s TV career has begun with a bang, thanks to FUBAR opening at Number 1 on the streaming chart.

Following a phenomenally successful bodybuilding career, Arnie embarked on a phenomenally successful movie career, then a phenomenally successful politics career. Now, he’s taking on TV.

Through a deal with Netflix, he launched a documentary on the streamer – about his life – called Arnold. While he also made FUBAR, an action-comedy that plays out over eight episodes, with a synopsis as follows:

“When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, FUBAR tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s FUBAR debuts at top of streaming chart

FUBAR debuted at the top of the streaming charts, launching on May 25, and dominating the week that runs May 22-May 28 in the Nielsen ratings.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “FUBAR amassed 1.53 billion minutes of viewing for the week, which equates about 25.57 million hours – about 29% of the worldwide total Netflix reported for the show during that week.”

THR adds: “Nielsen and Netflix use different methods to calculate viewing time.”

In response to the news, Schwarzenegger Tweeted: “Wow. Not just Netflix. #1 everywhere. Thank you all for making FUBAR a huge hit.”

Other shows charting well include SWAT, Ted Lasso, and rounding out the Top 10, Succession.

The rest of the streaming chart is as follows:

1. FUBAR – 1.53 billion minutes viewed

2. SWAT – 1.35 billion

3. All American – 893 million

4. NCIS – 871 million

5. Ted Lasso – 769 million

6. Cocomelon – 690 million

7. Bluey – 659 million

8. Missing – 626 million

9. Queen Charlotte – 571 million

10. Succession – 541 million

FUBAR has already been renewed for a second season. You can read our review of the show here, there’s details of the characters and cast here, and the ending explained here.

While you can check more of our Netflix previews below:

