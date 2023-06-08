Is Arnold streaming? How to watch the new Schwarzenegger documentary

A new series about the life and times of Arnold Schwarzenegger released this week – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the documentary, including if it’s streaming.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has had three distinct – and incredibly successful – careers, becoming a champion bodybuilder, before segueing into acting, and then making the move into politics.

Arnold is a new documentary that charts the Austrian Oak’s incredible journey over three action-packed episodes.

So here’s everything you need to know about watching the mini-series, including streaming details.

Is Arnold streaming? How to watch the Schwarzenegger documentary

The Schwarzenegger documentary Arnold is now streaming on Netflix. All three episodes released on June 7, 2023.

The series is directed by Lesley Chilcott (An Inconvenient Truth), and executive produced by Allen Hughes (The Defiant Ones).

The documentary comes hot-on-the-heels of the release of FUBAR, Arnie’s action-comedy series that hit Netflix on May 25, and which we reviewed here.

What is Arnold about? New documentary explained

The three episodes of Arnold split into three distinct parts…

PART 1: ATHLETE

“The first episode of the series focuses on Schwarzenegger’s upbringing in post-war Austria, including his family life and first foray into fitness and competitive bodybuilding,” Netflix explains.

“He discusses the more difficult parts of his childhood, including his father’s role as disciplinarian and his role in encouraging the competitive relationship Schwarzenegger had with his brother.”

This episode also depicts his 1968 victory in the Mr. Universe contest in London, and his first brushes with global fame.

PART 2: ACTOR

“In the second installment of Arnold, the bodybuilder-turned-actor reflects on what it took to make such a major career transition,” states Netflix. “Especially since plenty of Hollywood managers and agents dismissed him due to his size.”

What starts with Pumping Iron progresses to The Terminator franchise, and Arnie’s rise to becoming both the most bankable start in Hollywood, and the highest paid.

PART 3: AMERICAN

As per Netflix: “The third and final episode of Arnold is probably the most complex of the series, and explores how Schwarzenegger’s can’t-quit life philosophy and box office viability as an actor led to his run for governor of California.”

Episode 3 also focusses on Arnie’s darkest days, including his infidelity, which precipitated his much-publicised divorce from wife Maria Shriver.

Arnold is streaming now, while you can also find FUBAR on Netflix, and read what Schwarzenegger believes to be his most underrated movie here.