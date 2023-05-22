Arnold Schwarzenegger is now Netflix’s Chief Action Officer

Some major news has arrived in the world of streaming, as none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger has been appointed as Netflix’s Chief Action Officer.

The Terminator star is currently gearing up for his TV debut in Netflix’s FUBAR, the comedy drama due to drop later this week.

As well as taking on the lead role of Luke Brunner, a veteran CIA operative on the verge of retirement who is called in for one last mission, Arnie’s also serving as executive producer on the anticipated series.

But it looks like the body-builder-turned-actor is going to be a lot more involved with the streaming giant moving forward.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is hired as Netflix’s Chief Action Officer

In a hilarious new promo clip, Arnie rocks up to Netflix’s headquarters for his first day on the job as Chief Action Officer – in a massive army tank.

You can check out the video below:

“No one loves action as much as I do,” says Arnie, which as we know is definitely not an understatement, with Commando, True Lies, Total Recall, Predator, and, of course, his work in the Terminator franchise being just a few of his acting accomplishments.

“That’s why I’ve accepted the big new job as Netflix’s Chief Action Officer,” he adds, before going on to highlight some of the major action projects from Netflix he’ll be handling, including Extraction 2, The Witcher, Heart of Stone, and his show FUBAR.

Schwarzenegger promises he’s working “around the clock” to ensure Netflix viewers are delivered the biggest and best from the genre.

Netflix added in a statement: “Nobody knows action like Arnold Schwarzenegger. And nobody hits like Netflix. That’s why we’ve appointed Arnold as our new Chief Action Officer.

“So whether it’s The Night Agent, The Mother, FUBAR, Extraction 2, The Witcher, Heart of Stone, The Brothers Sun, Lift, or a wide variety of other must-watch films and series, he’s working around the clock to bring you the biggest action on earth.”

FUBAR drops on Netflix on May 25. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

