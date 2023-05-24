How to watch FUBAR – what time is it on Netflix?

With Netflix’s new action-comedy series FUBAR, starring none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger, just around the corner, here’s how to watch it and what time it’ll be available on streaming.

Arnie, the Austrian Oak, the Governator — he’s one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, and an actor synonymous with the action genre thanks to his memorable performances in the likes of The Terminator, Predator, Total Recall, True Lies, and Conan the Barbarian.

Despite being in his winter years, Arnie’s not ready to put down his gun just yet, having been appointed as Netflix’s Chief Action Officer, a move that coincides with his first major scripted TV role in FUBAR.

The series is inspired by True Lies, seeing Arnie star as a CIA agent who’s ready to retire, only to be called back in for one last mission. With FUBAR set to arrive soon, here’s your guide to what time it’ll arrive, depending on where you are in the world.

When and where to watch FUBAR

FUBAR will premiere on Netflix on May 25, 2023.

All eight episodes will launch on the streaming platform on the day of release, so don’t worry about having to remember to tune in weekly.

In terms of what time FUBAR will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

For those unfamiliar with the show, Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action, and humor.”

FUBAR drops on Netflix on May 25, 2023. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

