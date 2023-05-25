FUBAR cast: All actors & characters in the Netflix series

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in FUBAR, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s new action-comedy series that’s just dropped on Netflix.

Arnie last appeared in 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate, his final performance in the role that made him a worldwide star. While he was active in the 2010s, starring in the likes of Escape Plan, Sabotage, and an underrated dramatic turn in Maggie, he’s never been able to recapture the same highs as his early action career.

Now, the Austrian Oak is back in FUBAR (F*cked Up Beyond All Recognition), a True Lies-esque show that marks Schwarzenegger’s first big small-screen role.

With FUBAR now streaming on Netflix, here’s a full rundown of all the major actors in the cast and the characters they play.

FUBAR cast and characters

Below, you’ll find a list of the main cast members in FUBAR and a breakdown of their characters and careers.

The official synopsis for the show reads: “A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Luke Brunner

Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Luke Brunner, a longtime CIA operative who’s finally ready to retire and sail around the world. However, he’s pulled into one last mission that’ll bring him closer to his family than he was expecting.

In an interview with Consequence, he said: “It takes sometimes a lot of time to get people convinced that it would be a good idea to do a TV series based on True Lies, as much as it has been difficult for me to convince them to do a series on Conan the Barbarian or Twins. I think all of those would be great ideas for a TV series, it’s just that sometimes it takes a long time to convince people.”

Schwarzenegger is best known for his roles in The Terminator, Predator, Commando, Total Recall, and much more.

Monica Barbaro: Emma Brunner

Netflix

Monica Barbaro plays Emma Brunner, Luke’s daughter. While he thinks she’s been off doing charity and environmental work, she’s actually one of the CIA’s top agents – and she’s not very happy to be working with her dad.

She told Inverse: “What I love in [our characters’] generational divide is that I think we can learn so much from people who’ve lived longer lives. I also think the older generation can be reminded to be open to change. Striking a balance is significant in the story, and I think for us in our lives in the way we work. We enjoy bickering and bantering, and I think our characters do the same.”

Barbaro starred as Phoenix in Top Gun: Maverick, as well as The Cathedral and The Good Cop.

Milan Carter: Barry

Netflix

Milan Carter plays Barry, Luke’s “man in the chair” and a tech wizard for the CIA.

“What I love about the spy genre is they are the coolest people in the world. What? To be a spy? Come on, man. Go on missions. Saving the world? It doesn’t get any better than that. And we get to do that? It’s called living your dream,” he told CBR.

Carter has also starred in Warped!, The Neighborhood, and Dolemite Is My Name.

Gabriel Luna: Boro

Netflix

Gabriel Luna plays Boro, the vengeful son of an arms dealer who’s committed to continuing his father’s work after his death.

While Luna starred in The Last of Us earlier this year, he also appeared in Terminator: Dark Fate alongside Schwarzenegger. “Since working together on Terminator, we’ve developed a very strong bond. I’m at his birthday party and Christmas party every year. We’ll go and train maybe once or twice a month. His family is like family to me,” he told Men’s Health.

Fortune Feimster: Roo

Netflix

Fortune Feimster plays Roo, a CIA operative on Luke’s team who works closely with Aldon.

Speaking to Screen Rant, she said: “We knew going into it based on the script that we were [going] to have that dynamic that we were very much setup, punchline setup, punchline. Kind of teasing people and having that rapport. So as soon as we met each other, we were already kind of high-fiving and doing fist bumps. I think we develop that rapport naturally from day one.”

Feimster is a comedian and actress who’s also appeared in The Mindy Project, The L Word: Generation Q, and Barb and Star Go to the Vista Del Mar.

Travis Van Winkle: Aldon

Netflix

Travis Van Winkle plays Aldon, a CIA operative on Luke’s team who works closely with Roo.

He also said: “I think when you first meet him, you think that he’s just this wisecracking himbo in a $10,000 suit and you think he’s one way, but there was so much depth and heart to the guy. Underneath it there’s this tremendous amount of kindness and care.”

Van Winkle has starred in Netflix’s You, Senior Love Triangle, and he’ll appear in the Road House remake with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Fabiana Udenio: Tally Brunner

Netflix

Fabiana Udenio plays Tally Brunner, Luke’s ex-wife.

She is perhaps best known for playing Alotta Fagina in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, as well as her roles in Jane the Virgin and Amazon.

Jay Baruchel: Carter

Netflix

Jay Baruchel plays Carter, Emma’s boyfriend. “He’s willing to do anything for her. When Emma gets caught up in her CIA mission, it puts their relationship in jeopardy,” his Netflix bio reads.

Baruchel is known for portraying Hiccup in the How To Train Your Dragon franchise, as well as roles in She’s Out of My League, Knocked Up, and Tropic Thunder.

That’s everything we know about the cast of FUBAR, which is streaming on Netflix now. You can check out our review of the show here, and our other Netflix guides below:

