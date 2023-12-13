Data from Netflix’s What We Watched report spotlights the staggering number of hours subscribers sank into the platform’s movies and TV shows.

Netflix unveiled the What We Watched report in December 2023. It will drop two editions a year, covering January to June and July to December, respectively.

The report focuses on three metrics: hours watched, global availability, and release date. Every movie or TV show on Netflix to rack up more than 50,000 hours viewed qualifies for inclusion.

The first edition of What We Watched is out now – and the amount of viewing time subscribers logged (and what they watched) may surprise you.

Netflix’s What We Watched report reveals jaw-dropping viewing data

Per the report, the most-viewed Netflix show listed on the report was The Night Agent. The action-thriller series clocked an incredible 812,100,000 hours. Joining it in the top three were Ginny & Georgia Season 2 (665,100,000 hours) and The Glory Season 1 (622,800,000 hours).

The rest of the Netflix What We Watched report’s Top 10 breaks down as follows:

The Night Agent Season 1 (812,100,000 hours)

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 (665,100,000 hours)

The Glory Season 1 (622,800,000 hours)

Wednesday Season 1 (507,700,000 hours)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (503,000,000 hours)

You Season 4 (440,600,000 hours)

La Reina del Sur Season 3 (429,600,000 hours)

Outer Banks Season 3 (402,500,000 hours)

Ginny & Georgia Season 1 (302,100,000 hours)

FUBAR Season 1 (266,200,000 hours)

The Night Agent topping the list will come as a shock to many, given the series’ lukewarm reviews and relatively small pop culture footprint. By contrast, Wednesday and Queen Charlotte cracking the Top 5 tracks with both shows’ famously passionate fanbases.

You Season 4 is another predictable inclusion. The psychological thriller has enjoyed strong reviews since debuting in 2018, and landed a final season renewal in March 2023. FUBAR is a more unexpected Top 10 place-winner, although Arnold Schwarzenegger’s involvement likely explains this datapoint.

Where are The Crown and The Sandman on Netflix’s report?

Netflix’s report also revealed which of its shows are less heavily-viewed than their high profiles would otherwise suggest. Notably, The Crown‘s highest-performing entry, Season 5, only managed the 159th slot with 76,300,000 hours viewed.

Other surprisingly low-ranked series include The Sandman Season 1 at 247th (56,700,000 hours) and The Witcher, the highest rated season of which, Season 1, limped in at 171 (72,200,000 hours).

For all the latest Netflix news and updates, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.