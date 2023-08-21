Ahsoka cast: All actors & characters

Here’s your guide to everyone in the cast of Ahsoka, the newest Star Wars series on Disney Plus, including all the actors and characters they play.

Star Wars was once a simple trilogy – well, if you don’t consider them being the final three parts of a six-episode movie series… when then teed up another big-screen trilogy.

Oh, and then there’s all the TV shows like The Mandalorian and Andor, and the expanded universe of Star Wars Legends, which has slowly started to re-enter the permitted canon thanks to Dave Filoni, the architect of The Clone Wars and Rebels stories.

With Ahsoka, he’s finally bringing his most cherished contribution to live-action Star Wars in style – so, ahead of the show’s release, here’s everyone in the cast you should know.

Contents

Ahsoka cast & characters

Below, you’ll find a list of all the major characters in the Ahsoka cast. There are unanswered questions hanging over some of them, so we’ll keep this article updated each week with fresh revelations and further details.

The official synopsis for the series reads: “Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”

Ahsoka Tano: Rosario Dawson

Disney+

Rosario Dawson plays Ahsoka Tano, a former (well, maybe) Jedi who was once Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan. She fought with Anakin during the Clone Wars, but left the Jedi Order behind after being framed for a temple bombing, instead aiding the Rebel Alliance and eventually facing off with her master as Darth Vader. When we last saw her, she was hunting for Grand Admiral Thrawn and her friend Ezra Bridger.

The character was voiced by Ashley Eckstein in the animated works (as well as an audio cameo in The Rise of Skywalker), but Dawson is bringing her to life in live-action. “I really, really hope the fans love it. That means A) we get to do more and B) we’ve honored the legacy of this character and this journey, and I know that’s what we intended to do,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

Rosario has a wide filmography, having starred in the likes of Sin City, Death Proof, Unstoppable, the MCU’s Netflix shows, and earlier appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Sabine Wren: Natasha Liu Bordizzo

Disney+

Natasha Liu Bordizzo plays Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian rebel, warrior, and former bounty hunter who joined Ghost Squadron to fight the Empire. She once wielded the Darksaber, but passed it to Bo-Katan Kryze. Like Ahsoka, she was first introduced in the animated Star Wars shows.

Bordizzo told EW: “Sabine’s been through a lot and she’s still a stubborn cookie. But I think that you find her at the end of Rebels, she was a huge part of the liberation of Lothal and many regard her as this hero, but she so does not feel that way about herself. She’s only thinking about the obligation she has towards her friend. She’s got that mission in mind, not her hero status. And she has got a huge journey to go on with Ahsoka, so we find her at the start of that.”

She made her debut in Netflix’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny before starring in The Greatest Showman, Detective Chinatown 2, Hotel Mumbai, and Guns Akimbo.

Hera Syndulla: Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Disney+

Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Hera Syndulla, a Twi’lek pilot and revolutionary who served as co-leader of the Ghost crew and fought alongside the Rebels in the Galactic Civil War. In Ahsoka, we’ll meet her as a general in the New Republic.

She also told EW: “Having a character who’s already existed and has such a rich history on something like Rebels, as an actor, it’s incredible, because sometimes we’re tasked with creating our own backstories or trying to flesh out a character that doesn’t really have that much on the page. And so to play a character that has season after season of storylines and complex histories with everyone in their life and relationships and experiences was really something I’ve never experienced quite like that.”

Winstead has also starred in Sky High, Final Destination 3, Scott Pilgrim vs the World, Die Hard 4.0, Fargo Season 3 (alongside alum Ewan McGregor), and Birds of Prey.

Grand Admiral Thrawn: Lars Mikkelsen

Disney+

Lars Mikkelsen plays Grand Admiral Thrawn, the so-called “heir to the empire” and perhaps the most iconic villain in the Legends universe. The Chiss officer was last seen being dragged through hyperspace into the Unknown Regions by Ezra Bridger and the purrgil, but he’ll re-emerge in Ahsoka as a new, terrifying threat.

The actor told Comic Book: “That bloke, he doesn’t have the force. He’s not a Jedi, he’s not a superhero of any kind, but he has the brain. He has all of that in that regard, how does he stack up against characters like Ahsoka, Sabine, and all these other people we’re going to see and possibly antagonize in the live-action series? I think… his superpower is his mind, which is really and always like seven paces ahead of everybody and I’m in that sense also ahead of you as an audience, I think.”

Mikkelsen portrayed Thrawn in the Rebels series. He’s also the brother of Mads Mikkelsen, and he’s starred in Sherlock, House of Cards, and The Witcher.

Anakin Skywalker: Hayden Christensen

Disney+

Hayden Christensen returns as Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader, Ahsoka’s former master. Given the series takes place after his death in Return of the Jedi, we have to assume he’ll appear in the form of a force ghost or flashbacks.

Christensen is best known for playing Anakin in the prequel trilogy, as well as starring in Shattered Glass, Jumper, and Little Italy. He made a voice cameo in The Rise of Skywalker before reprising his role in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Baylan Skoll: Ray Stevenson

Disney+

Ray Stevenson plays Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi who became a brutal mercenary after surviving Order 66, now thieving and killing across the galaxy with his apprentice Shin Hati.

The late actor passed away in May 2023. Prior to his death, he told Empire Magazine: “He is not genocidal or malicious or overly aggressive. He will request that you get out of his way. But if you don’t, he will take you out his way.”

Stevenson also played The Punisher in 2008’s War Zone, as well as starring in King Arthur, Outpost, The Book of Eli, the MCU as Volstagg, and RRR.

Shin Hati: Ivanna Sakhno

Disney+

Ivanna Sakhno plays Shin Hati, Baylan’s unhinged, formidable apprentice and a dark force user who’s ordered to pursue Ahsoka.

As a new character in the franchise, Filoni encouraged Sakhno to flesh out her backstory. “She’s very calculated. She’s impatient, but she’s a seeker. She’s only in the beginning of finding her own voice,” she said.

The Ukrainian-American actress has also appeared in Pacific Rim: Uprising, The Spy Who Dumped Me, Let It Snow, and the High Fidelity TV series.

Mon Mothma: Genevieve O’Reilly

Disney+

Genevieve O’Reilly reprises her role as Mon Mothma, the Rebel Alliance leader who’s now the Chancellor of the New Republic Senate. We last saw her in Andor when she was still a senator, secretly funding the rebels, but now we’re on the other side of the Galactic Civil War.

She told DiscussingFilm: “It felt extraordinary for Mon to get the opportunity to enter a different world again, and perhaps that’s because I’m so invested in Andor. But when Jon and Dave rang and spoke so passionately about Mon, and made it clear that they really wanted her to be in Ahsoka, I felt humbled that they were inviting me to come and join them.”

O’Reilly made her debut as Mon Mothma in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith, before returning in Rogue One, Rebels, and Andor. She has also appeared in The Matrix Reloaded and Revolutions, Survivor, The Snowman, and Glitch.

Morgan Elsbeth: Diana Lee Inosanto

Disney+

Diana Lee Inosanto plays Morgan Elsbeth, a magistrate and Imperial sympathizer trying to bring Thrawn back from the Unknown Regions. After their duel in The Mandalorian, it’s believed she hires Baylan and Shin to find Ahsoka.

“She’s quite the manipulator, and we all know she’s cold-hearted, but this is a character that is truly dedicated and loyal to Grand Admiral Thrawn. And there’s nothing getting in her way,” she told EW.

Inosanto is a stuntwoman and actress who’s done work on Face/Off, Blade, and the Resident Evil movies, as well as starring in Rent, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, and The Sensei.

Huyang: David Tennant

Disney+

David Tennant plays Huyang, a millennia-old architect droid who trains Jedis how to make their lightsabers – including Yoda and Mace Windu.

Tennant is best known for playing Doctor Who (and he’ll even return to the Tardis in the 60th-anniversary special), but he also voiced Huyang in The Clone Wars series.

Marrok: Paul Darnell

Disney+

Marrok, played by stuntman Paul Darnell, is a bit of a mystery. We’re betting their true identity will be revealed during the series; could it be Barriss Offee, or perhaps even Starkiller in live-action?

Their official bio reads: “Once an Inquisitor hunting Jedi for the Empire, the mysterious Marrok now works as a mercenary hired by Morgan Elsbeth to carry out dark deeds. Fully encased in battered battle armor, the warrior still carries a red double-bladed saber with a circular hilt.”

Ezra Bridger: Eman Esfandi

Disney+

Eman Esfandi plays Ezra Bridger in the Ahsoka cast, an orphan who joined the Ghost crew and became Kanan Jarrus’ Jedi apprentice. He sacrificed himself in Rebels by summoning purrgil to take him and Thrawn into the Unknown Regions.

Ahsoka marks the character’s long-awaited live-action debut. Esfandi has also appeared in King Richard and The Inspection.

Captain Enoch: Wes Chatham

Prime Video

Wes Chatham is believed to be playing Captain Enoch in the Ahsoka cast, Thrawn’s right-hand man and a new character in the Star Wars franchise.

Chatham has also starred in The Expanse, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I and II, and Tenet.

Chopper: Dave Filoni

Disney+

Dave Filoni is expected to reprise his voice role as Chopper, Ghost Squadron’s trusty droid.

“Chopper was the resident droid of the Ghost, assisting the crew in everything from ship maintenance to combat – even though he didn’t always want to. Recovered from a crashed ship on Ryloth, the droid was pulled from the wreckage and became a loyal companion to Hera Syndulla when she was still just a child. After many years of repairs and patch jobs, Chopper had a beat-up, worn look that matched his sometimes cranky personality. Aesthetics aside, he was an essential part of this small rebel team, and ultimately, was loyal and heroic,” his bio reads.

Senator Mawood: Maurice Irvin

Disney+

Maurice Irvin plays Senator Mawood, a politician in the New Republic.

Irvin has also starred in As Night Comes, A Winter Rose, Grey’s Anatomy, and Snowfall.

Senator Rodrigo: Jacqueline Antaramian

Jacqueline Antaramian plays Senator Rodrigo, a politician in the New Republic.

Antaramian has also appeared in The Siege, Side Effects, Jessica Jones, The Equalizer TV show, and Manifest.

Senator Hamato Xiono: Nelson Lee

Nelson Lee plays Senator Hamato Xiono, a considered to be one of the New Republic’s most elite politicians.

“Although he must often use his standing to help his son, Kazuda, when the boy is recruited by the Resistance he rejects his father’s help to take on the burden for himself. After the destruction of Hosnian Prime, Hamato reaches out to his son with a special coded message to tell him that the family has survived, but warns Kaz that he has been identified by the First Order as a spy, putting everyone he knows in danger,” his description reads.

While the character was voiced by Tzi Ma in Star Wars Resistance, Lee portrays him in live-action. The actor has also appeared in the Lethal Weapon, Shooter, and Blade TV shows, as well as Westworld and Stargirl.

Gran Senator: Erica Duke

Erica Duke plays an unidentified Gran Senator in the Ahsoka cast. For those who aren’t aware, this doesn’t mean she’s a granny – the Gran are a humanoid species from Kinyen.

Duke has also appeared in The Mandalorian in an uncredited role as a Gran musician, as well as Billet Train Down, Back Slash, Ordinary People, and Aquarium of the Dead.

That's everyone you need to know the cast of Ahsoka.