Ahsoka budget: How much did it cost?

With the premiere of the new Star Wars Disney+ series, Ahsoka, fans have wondered how much money was put into its budget.

At long last, Star Wars fans are finally able to enjoy the franchise’s latest Disney+ mini series centered around Ahsoka Tano.

The show — aptly named’ Ahsoka’ — will take take fans on a wild, adventure-filled ride as they follow Ahsoka while she investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire.

Article continues after ad

However, as the first two episodes just dropped on Disney+, some fans have wondered how much money was put into the show’s budget. Here’s everything we know.

Article continues after ad

How much did it cost to make Ahsoka?

At this moment, the official budget behind Ahsoka’s eight episodes has not been revealed.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

But, if the show follows in the footsteps of the Star Wars that came before it — The Mandalorian, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Book of Boba Fett — there was definitely a pretty penny poured into its season.

Article continues after ad

The Mandalorian cost $15 million per episode to make, Andor cost $15-25 million per episode, Obi-Wan Kenobi cost $90 million for its total season, and The Book of Boba Fett cost $15 million per episode. With these types of numbers being thrown at Star Wars project, it wouldn’t be a surprise to learn that Ahsoka cost Disney a lot to make.

Article continues after ad

The official synopsis for Ahsoka reads: “Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”

Article continues after ad

Ahsoka Episodes 1-2 are available on Disney+ now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below: