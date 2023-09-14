In Ahsoka Episode 5, the title character met Anakin in the World Between Worlds after her near-death experience – but when does she actually die in Star Wars?

The Togrutan Jed was first introduced as Anakin’s “snippy” Padawan in 2008’s The Clone Wars movie, fighting alongside (and against) her “Skyguy” mentor against all sorts of enemies, including Darth Maul.

While Ahsoka only made her live-action debut a few years ago in The Mandalorian, she’s actually one of the most well-developed characters in the whole franchise, especially considering her arc in Rebels.

Of course, Ahsoka takes place after the events of the original Star Wars trilogy, and given she’s nowhere to be seen in the sequels, some fans may be wondering: when does she die in the timeline?

When does Ahsoka die in the Star Wars timeline?

Ahsoka has actually already died twice in Star Wars: she passed away on Mortis in 20 BBY, and it’s believed she was killed by Vader in 3 BBY – but she came back after both deaths.

Her first death took place in Season 3 of The Clone Wars after she traveled to Mortis with Anakin and Obi-Wan. There, they met the Father, Daughter, and Son, all of whom are the physical (and spiritual) manifestation of the Force; the Daughter is the light, the Son is the darkness, and the Father represents the balance.

When Anakin refused to join the Son, he drained Ahsoka’s life force before trying to kill the Father, only for the Daughter to dive in front of him. The Daughter then transferred her life essence through Anakin and into Ahsoka, resurrecting her and possibly making her a powerful being within the Force.

While not strictly confirmed, it’s assumed she was killed in her duel with Darth Vader on Malachor in 3 BBY in Star Wars Rebels, allowing Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger to flee. However, in 1 BBY, Ezra gained access to the World Between Worlds and pulled her out of that moment in time, so she was able to survive.

Is Ahsoka dead in The Rise of Skywalker?

We don’t know if Ahsoka is dead or alive during the events of The Rise of Skywalker, which take place in 35 ABY.

Towards the end of the movie, as Rey lies on the ground after being weakened by Palpatine, she hears the voices of past Jedi calling out to her, including Anakin, Mace Windu, Obi-Wan, Yoda, and Qui-Gon Jinn.

She also hears Ahsoka (voiced by Ashley Eckstein), which means two things: she’s now a Force ghost like her Jedi peers, or she’s alive, well, and very much tuned into the Force. Perhaps she becomes a full-on Mortis god, but we don’t have any official details about what happens to her later in life.

The movie’s novelization confirmed that not all the voices belonged to people who’ve died, and some are “still anchored to the living in a strange way” – so, she may be alive, or she could be in another realm entirely.

Ahsoka Episodes 1-5 are available on Disney+ now.

