Ahsoka: Who is Jacen Syndulla?

Ahsoka Episode 3 briefly introduces viewers to Jacen Syndulla – here’s everything you need to know about him.

In our review, we wrote: “Ahsoka’s third chapter feels like half an episode; the spacefaring action may be exciting, but it’s a distraction from the fact that it hasn’t really done anything. Nothing but crumbs.”

For the majority of the episode, we’re with Sabine as she goes through the early stages of her Jedi training, before she fights off Shin Hati and Marrok as they reach the Eye of Sion. However, we also get a brief scene with Hera Syndulla as she meets with Chancellor Mon Mothma.

It doesn’t go too well for her, but it paves the way for us to meet Jacen – so, here’s what you need to know.

Who is Jacen Syndulla in Ahsoka?

Jacen Syndulla is Hera’s son in Ahsoka. His father was Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus, who sacrificed himself to save Hera and other rebels from Grand Admiral Thrawn before Lothal’s liberation.

When Jacen makes his live-action debut in Episode 3, he’s estimated to be between 10-13 years old; he was born in 1 BBY, and the show is believed to take place in 12 ABY, but the timeline is the subject of debate.

He asks Hera if “Aunt Sabine” is going to be a Jedi – given he grew up around the Ghost crew (he was even given his own callsign, Spectre), it’s no surprise that he considers them all family despite having no blood relation, even Chopper.

Here’s the important bit: in the third episode, he tells his mother that he wants to be a Jedi. It’s unclear right now if Jacen is Force-sensitive, but it seems Hera may be hesitant to let him become one – after all, it was the way of the Jedi that led to his dad’s death, no matter how heroic.

Jacen Syndulla may be doomed as a Jedi

His name was taken from Jacen Solo, the non-canonical son of Han Solo and Leia Organa in the Legends expanded universe. After he was introduced in Star Wars Rebels’ epilogue, Dave Filoni told Gizmodo: “It seemed, in a very small way, naming him Jacen was a way to honor the expanded universe character of Jacen Solo who just really isn’t there anymore as the timelines have changed. I thought that’s a little bit of a wink to people that I know that was an important character. And maybe, in some way, that lives on through this character. I don’t know yet.”

For those unaware, Jacen Solo is also known as Darth Caedus. When he was a teenager, Luke Skywalker taught him and his twin sister Jaina in the ways of the force. Later, he was captured during the Yuuzhan Vong War and briefly succumbed to the dark side, but despite his efforts to embrace the light, in the years that followed he ascended to Sith master.

In the official timeline, Luke attempted to restore the Jedi Order on Ossus, where he trained several students – including Ben Solo, who destroyed the temple and killed everyone inside after feeling betrayed by his uncle. Jacen could end up being one of those other students, which spells death for his future.

