From Oppenheimer to The Passion of the Christ, these are the top 10 highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time.

If you look at the list of the overall biggest films in box office history, there’s the movies you’d expect: Avatar, Titanic, Star Wars, Spider-Man, Top Gun: Maverick, and a lot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For the most part, they have an important advantage: they’re PG-13 and under. When you slap your movie with an R rating, you’re automatically limiting your audience; nobody is exempt from seeing it, technically, but younger audiences need an (ir)responsible adult to buy their ticket.

Article continues after ad

So, as you’d expect, the box office returns generally aren’t as eye-popping… but there are exceptions. So, amid the success of Oppenheimer across the world, these are the top 10 highest-grossing R-rated movies ever made.

Highest-grossing R-rated movies

Below, we’ve listed each of the highest-grossing R-rated movies and their box office hauls.

These totals are unadjusted for inflation, meaning there may be some movies missing you’d have expected to see: for example, The Exorcist’s adjusted haul would be $1.01 billion instead of $441 million, which currently has it sitting at 30 in the overall leaderboard.

Article continues after ad

10. The Hangover Part II – $586 million

Warner Bros.

In 2009, The Hangover became one of the biggest comedies of all time with a near-$470 million gross off of a $35 million budget – so, it wasn’t exactly a surprise when Part II blew its first haul out of the water.

The sequel – which is basically a copy-and-paste of the first film’s plot, only switching up the locale to Bangkok and the missing sod to a soon-to-be-brother-in-law – wasn’t a critical hit, but reviews didn’t stop audiences flocking to cinemas. Also, it’s actually quite funny.

Article continues after ad

9. The Passion of the Christ – $612 million

Newmarket Films

Mel Gibson’s blood-gushing religious epic isn’t just one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time – in the US, it’s the biggest R-rated film in US history.

Usually, movies make more overseas than in the US, but the Passion’s domestic haul amounted to $370 million compared to an international gross of $241 million.

8. Logan – $619 million

20th Century Studios

Somehow, $619 million doesn’t seem like enough. When we watched the first trailer for Logan, scored to Johnny Cash’s hurt and featuring skull-impaling violence, we would have predicted a gazillion dollars.

Article continues after ad

One of the final movies of the Fox era before Disney’s takeover, James Mangold’s film gave fans what they always wanted: a somber, brutal, joyous farewell to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine… who’ll return in Deadpool 3. Oh well.

7. Oppenheimer – $650 million

Universal Pictures

Who’d have thought there’d be such an appetite for a three-hour-long, part-black-and-white epic about the father of the atomic bomb? Well, if there was one director to defy the odds, it’s Christopher Nolan.

Article continues after ad

The movie is arguably the most extraordinary work of the filmmaker’s career, and thanks to the Barbenheimer phenomenon, its box office haul has been huge – and it’s still going.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

6. Detective Chinatown 3 – $686 million

Warner Bros.

While it may not be known to the masses, Detective Chinatown 3 is one of China’s most successful movies. It’s the third installment in the popular series, following Tang and Qin Fen as they battle the best detectives in Asia.

It set several records, including the biggest opening weekend ever in a single territory, and it’s also the highest-grossing non-American R-rated movie of all time.

Article continues after ad

5. It Chapter One – $701 million

Warner Bros.

Considering the YouTube clip infamy of Tim Curry’s Pennywise, we shouldn’t have been surprised by It’s success: the first chapter is the highest-grossing horror movie of all time.

In the lead-up to its release, it became the top horror pre-seller for ticket sales in history, with its numbers eclipsing those of The Conjuring 2, Get Out, and other hit horrors.

4. The Matrix Reloaded – $741 million

Warner Bros.

This may be the most impressive entry on the list: The Matrix Reloaded grossed $741 million worldwide. If you were to adjust that for inflation, that’s well over $1 billion.

Article continues after ad

After all, it was the sequel to one of the greatest, most seminal sci-fi films ever made, and it came armed with eye-popping action scenes, groundbreaking CGI, and a belter of a cliffhanger.

3. Deadpool – $782 million

20th Century Studios

The hype for Deadpool was long and widespread. The leaked 2014 test footage basically led to the movie being green-lit, with fans overjoyed to see a faithful, hilarious on-screen incarnation of the Merc with a Mouth.

The resulting movie was a critical and commercial hit, earning a spot on the podium. What movie could ever beat it?

Article continues after ad

2. Deadpool 2 – $785 million

20th Century Studios

Yep, that’s right: Deadpool 2 takes second place on the box office ranking after raking in an extra $3 million.

The highly-anticipated sequel followed the chimichanga-loving antihero as he formed the fateful X-Force and faced off against Cable, a time-traveling mercenary whose gadget will lead into the MCU’s threequel.

1. Joker – $1.074 billion

Warner Bros.

Is it just me, or is it getting crazier out there? Joker hit pop culture like a cackling, brutal hurricane; he’s the most iconic villain of all time, and his solo big-screen debut lived up to his reputation.

Article continues after ad

Dissenting reviews followed the initial rave reactions, but Joker danced into box office history with a billion-plus haul, making Todd Phillips the director of not one, but two of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time.

You can check out our other coverage of Oppenheimer here, as well as everything we know about Joker 2 here and Deadpool 3 here.