How many episodes are there in Ahsoka? The search for Ezra Bridger and Thrawn is about to begin, so many episodes can we expect from the newest Star Wars series.

At the end of Rebels, Ahsoka made a stunning, surprise return in ethereal white robes as she recruited Sabine Wren to look for Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi who sacrificed himself to save the galaxy from the Chiss admiral.

Two years later, Rosario Dawson made her debut in The Mandalorian, officially bringing the galaxy far, far away’s world of animation into live-action. She returned for a cameo in The Book of Boba Fett, and now, she’s getting the spotlight in her own Disney Plus series.

So, ahead of the show’s release, here’s how many episodes Star Wars fans can look forward to in Ahsoka.

How many episodes of Ahsoka are there?

Ahsoka will have a total of eight episodes.

The first two episodes will premiere on August 22 (or August 23, if you’re in the UK and outside the US), with the rest dropping on Disney+ weekly thereafter. You can find the full release schedule below:

Episode 1: ‘Master and Apprentice’ – August 22

Episode 2: ‘Toil and Trouble’ – August 22

Episode 3: August 29

Episode 4: September 5

Episode 5: September 12

Episode 6: September 19

Episode 7: September 26

Episode 8: October 3

Due to episodes dropping at an earlier time of 6pm ET/9pm PT, UK viewers will either have to get up at 2am the following day to watch or avoid spoilers as best they can.

The official synopsis reads: “Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”

