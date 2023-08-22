What time does Ahsoka premiere?

Once a rebel, always a rebel: Ahsoka, the newest Star Wars series on Disney Plus, is nearly here – so, here’s what time it’ll premiere and when you can expect to watch it each week.

More than five years after the end of Rebels, Dave Filoni’s Togruta Jedi is making her live-action solo debut in Ahsoka, reuniting her with her Ghost Squadron crew as she searches for Ezra Bridger and attempts to prevent another galactic war.

The official synopsis reads: “Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”

As Star Wars fans prepare to watch the long-awaited show, here’s exactly what time it’ll premiere, wherever you are in the world.

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ on Tuesday, August 22.

Episodes 1 and 2 will be available to stream at the same time, with the rest of the episodes dropping weekly thereafter. In terms of what time you can dive in, it depends on your location – below, we’ve listed a rundown of release times for each time zone:

9pm PDT

6pm EDT

10pm Brazil

2am UK

3am Central European Summer Time

6:30am India Standard Time

11am Australia

1pm New Zealand

This marks a disturbance in the force, and it’s a brutal one for viewers across the pond: for those in the UK and elsewhere, it won’t be available until the early hours of the morning. So, while it’s Tuesday evenings for those streaming in the US, others will have to get up super early on Wednesdays or do their best to avoid spoilers for the next few weeks.

It’s unclear why Disney+ has opted for the earlier release. For previous shows like Andor and The Mandalorian (bar a few limited episodes that dropped early as a special treat), it’s generally been a 12am PDT/3am EDT/8am UK release.

Ahsoka will be available to stream on Disney+ from August 22. You can sign up here. You can also check out our guide to the show’s cast and characters here.