Will there be a Manifest Season 5? As Manifest Season 4 Part 2 just dropped on Netflix, fans are wondering if the show will have a fifth season.

Manifest has had a turbulent time during its life as it was originally canceled by NBC after its third season. However, Netflix saw potential in the mystery drama and revived it for a fourth season which just premiered its second half on June 2, 2023.

The show follows the passengers of Flight 828 as they mysteriously vanished five years after boarding their plane. For four seasons, the group had to grapple with the consequences of their vanishment along with the fallout of some people not believing the story of their disappearance.

With such an action-packed four seasons, fans have wondered if Netflix would pick up the show for a fifth season so the story of Flight 828 can continue. So, here’s everything we know about Manifest Season 5.

Unfortunately, Manifest will not be getting a Season 5, so Season 4 will serve as its last installment.

As stated previously, Manifest was originally canceled after the end of its third season due to a decline in viewership. Season 1 saw a viewership of an impressive 10.8 million people but, by the Season 3 finale, only 2.8 million people were tuning into the show. So, NBC gave it the axe shortly after.

However, the show got a second chance at life thanks to Netflix. Shortly before its cancelation, the show’s first three seasons were added to the streaming service and, after it got the axe, the #SaveManifest campaign drove its viewership numbers up so high that it spent four consecutive weeks at number one and then stayed in the top ten for two more weeks after that, per Digital Spy.

Those numbers were impressive enough for Netflix to order a fourth season and give the show’s cast and crew a chance at closure. While the show’s creator, Jeff Rake, had planned for the show to end after six seasons, Netflix ultimately settled for one “super-sized” season of the show as they didn’t want to run the risk of losing viewers like NBC did.

But, that doesn’t mean important storylines or characters will be asked as Rake told Entertainment Weekly that the “endgame won’t change at all,” meaning the finale fans get in Season Part 2 is what Rake and his team had planned all along.

Even though they didn’t get the six seasons they wanted, it’s nice that the Manifest team got the chance to wrap up their loose ends and give their fans some closure on their own terms. A lot of shows can’t say the same so, while it’s not the ending they hoped for, at least Manifest can fly one last time.

Manifest Season 1-4 are now currently streaming on Netflix.

