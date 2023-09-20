Ahsoka Episode 6: Night Troopers explained

Ahsoka Episode 6 has revealed a new kind of Stormtrooper, who are sure to cause a host of issues for Ahsoka and her team.

Ahsoka — the latest Star Wars mini series on Disney+ — is in full swing and has already packed a lot of action in its first six episodes.

The series follows Ahsoka, a former Jedi in training, as she investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire.

As Episode 6 just premiered, a group named the Night Troopers were revealed to be under the control of the show’s main villain, General Thrawn. But, what are the Night Troopers? Here’s everything we know.

Ahsoka: Who are the Night Troopers?

The Night Troopers are General Thrawn’s new army who are set to leave Peridea with him and help enact his plan to reconstruct the Empire.

While at first glance the Night Troopers look like traditional Stormtroopers, the difference lays in their armor, as the Night Troopers’ trappings are weathered and cracked as opposed to the traditional clean, white Stormtrooper armor.

The Troopers seem to have filled in the cracks in their armor with gold and used red bands to hold the pieces together. As one Twitter user pointed out, the design appears to be a reference to Kintsugi, “the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery by mending the areas of breakage.”

While Ahsoka hasn’t revealed how Thrawn retained such a massive army, there are some theories floating around. One such theory claims that these soldiers are part of Thrawn’s original forces, which were last seen in Star Wars Rebels, who were transported to Peridea along with Thrawn and Ezra Bridger.

Another theory is that the army is made up of dead soldiers and the deceased inhabitants of Peridea, who are being powered by the Nightsisters’ magic.

No matter if the army is made up of Thrawn’s forces or the undead, they pose a huge threat to Ahsoka and will be a hard obstacle to overcome in the upcoming war.

