Where was Ahsoka during the original Star Wars trilogy?

With the release of the new Disney+ Star Wars show Ahsoka, fans have wondered where the character was during the original trilogy.

At long last, Star Wars fans will finally get the opportunity to watch the new Disney+ mini series that centers around fan favorite character Ahsoka Tano.

Ahsoka is a former Jedi who formerly trained under Anakin Skywalker, who famously went on to become Darth Vader when the original Star Wars trilogy.

However, while Ahsoka has been around in the Star Wars universe for a while, fans have wondered where she was during the original movies as she was notably absent from them. Here’s everything we know.

Why was Ahsoka missing from the original Star Wars trilogy?

Ahsoka wasn’t in the original Star Wars trilogy because her character wasn’t created until decades later but, in the official universe cannon, Ahsoka disappeared after Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Ahsoka was first introduced in The Clone Wars, an animated series that takes place between the events of Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, the last two movies in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. She was incredibly young when she began her training, so she had no way to be involved in the main conflict.

During her time with Anakin, she took an active role in helping the Jedi and the Republic fight against the Separatists during the Clone Wars. However, Ahsoka voluntarily left the Jedi Order after she was falsely accused and tried for a crime. But, though she left the Jedi, she wasn’t immune to Order 66, which sentenced all Jedi members to death, so Ahsoka faked her own death and went into hiding for more than decade.

Afterwards, in Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka was forced to confront Darth Vader on Malachor and, though she was originally thought to be killed in the fight, she was saved by Ezra and his use of the World Between Worlds, which is Star Wars version of multiverse hopping using portals.

While Ezra went outside of space and time to save her, Ahsoka had him send her back to the past, where she then disappeared into the ruins of the Sith temple on Malachor. This was the last time Ahsoka was seen ahead of her appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2, which takes place five years after the fall of the Empire and the end of the original trilogy.

Because of this wonky timeline, there’s still a huge chunk of time during the Galactic Civil War where Ahsoka’s whereabouts are still unknown. Hopefully, her mini series will dive more into where she was and why she decided to not fight in one of the biggest battles in the galaxy.

Ahsoka will be available from August 22 on Disney+, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

