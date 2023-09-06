Ahsoka Episode 4: The World Between Worlds explained

Ahsoka Episode 4 ends by transporting viewers to a strange astral plane known as the World Between Worlds – here’s what you need to know.

In our review of the fourth chapter, we called it a “tense, exciting, and pivotal episode that may have changed Star Wars as we know it.”

It follows Sabine and Ahsoka on Seatos as they face off against Shin Hati, Marrok, and Baylan Skoll, all while Morgan Elsbeth coordinates the Eye of Sion’s massive hyperspace jump to recover Grand Admiral Thrawn from another galaxy.

After Baylan bashes her off the side of a cliff, Ahsoka wakes up in a bizarre place that’s never been seen in live-action before: the World Between Worlds. For the uninitiated, that final scene could be a bit confusing, so we’re going to give you a quick rundown on what you need to know.

What is the World Between Worlds in Ahsoka Episode 4?

In the simplest terms, the World Between Worlds is a mystical pocket dimension within the force that links all moments in time together, allowing people to hop in and out of any place in history.

It was introduced in Season 4 of Star Wars Rebels, and while it’s yet to be fully explained in Ahsoka, it makes Anakin’s appearance in Episode 4 possible; he’s not dead, at least on this plane of existence, because he’s out with all known boundaries of time and space.

Lucasfilm The World Between Worlds was created for Star Wars Rebels

There’s a few definitions out there, but we’ll give you the best two. First, we have the one from the official Star Wars website, which reads: “Behind the ancient painting of the Mortis gods on the Lothal Jedi Temple is a world between worlds – a collections of pathways and doors between time and space.

“Uncovered by the Empire, the Emperor sought entrance, as access would grant him unimaginable power. But the Padawan, Ezra Bridger, found the key to unlocking the world between worlds first, and would ultimately thwart Palpatine’s plans.”

Pablo Hidalgo, Cole Horton, and Dan Zehr’s The Star Wars Book expands upon this further, explaining: “In Lothal’s Jedi temple, there is a mystical gateway that lies behind an ancient painting of the mythical Mortis gods. This world between worlds contains paths and doorways that can instantly grant a traveler the ability to see and affect any place and point in history. This power is highly coveted by Emperor Palpatine. However, he is not able to gain access to the mysterious dimension through the living Force.

“Jedi Padawan Ezra Bridger, a Lothal resident with a strong connection to the living Force, enters and sees a portal with Ahsoka Tano, thought deceased, in her duel to the death with Darth Vader on Malachor. Miraculously, Ezra reaches into the doorway and literally pulls her out of history, saving her life. After the two prevent Palpatine from gaining access, Ahsoka returns back to her timeline, but after Vader departs. Ezra then closes the entrance for good, preventing anyone from interfering with reality. Through the Force all things are possible.”

Given the rumors about Ahsoka fighting Anakin in a revised Revenge of the Sith duel, it looks like the World Between Worlds could play a major role in the second half of the series. It may open the door to other live-action moments for the first time, such as Ezra summoning purrgil to take himself and Thrawn into the Unknown Regions.

Ahsoka Episodes 1-4 are available on Disney+ now.

