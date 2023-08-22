How long is Ahsoka Episode 1 & 2? Runtimes explained

Ahsoka is about to premiere on Disney Plus, but how long are its runtimes for Episodes 1 and 2, and how do they compare to the rest of the episodes? Here’s what you need to know.

Star Wars, more than any other franchise on TV, has a bizarre relationship with runtimes. When you’re watching something like Succession or House of the Dragon – or anything on ordinary television – you have the benefit of consistency, with scope for slightly longer episodes on specific weeks, such as a finale.

Even the Marvel Cinematic Universe has some stability in each series: for example, She-Hulk’s runtimes were between 20-30 minutes, and Moon Knight kept it tight with episodes between 40-44 minutes in length. Then you have Star Wars shows, which don’t follow any set of rules; for example, over its three-season run, The Mandalorian’s shortest episode has a 33-minute runtime, while its longest is just shy of an hour.

So, ahead of the double-episode premiere of Ahsoka on Disney Plus, fans are naturally wondering how long each episode’s runtime is – here’s what we know.

Ahsoka Episode 1 & 2 runtimes

Ahsoka Episode 1 has a runtime of 54 minutes, while Episode 2 is 42 minutes long.

These runtimes (which include credits) come courtesy of @Cryptic4KQual. As for other episodes of Ahsoka, we’ll keep the below list updated with fresh updates:

Episode 1: ‘Master and Apprentice’ – 54 minutes and 21 seconds

Episode 2: ‘Toil and Trouble’ – 42 minutes and 15 seconds

Episode 3: 34 minutes and 50 seconds

Episode 4: TBC

Episode 5: TBC

Episode 6: TBC

Episode 7: TBC

Episode 8: TBC

Combined, the two-episode launch will last just over an hour and a half. You can also see how Ahsoka’s opening episode sizes up to other Star Wars premieres below:

The Mandalorian Season 1: 38 minutes

The Mandalorian Season 2: 51 minutes

The Mandalorian Season 3: 35 minutes

The Book of Boba Fett: 37 minutes

Obi-Wan Kenobi: 52 minutes

Andor: 39 minutes

The official synopsis reads: “Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”

Ahsoka will be available from August 22 on Disney+, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

