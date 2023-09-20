Ahsoka Episode 6: Who is Captain Enoch?

While Ahsoka Episode 6 gives Grand Admiral Thrawn his live-action debut, it also introduces his right-hand man, Captain Enoch – here’s what we know.

In our review of the sixth chapter, we called it a “major turning point for not just Ahsoka, but the whole of Star Wars: Thrawn is back, and thanks to Lars Mikkelsen’s icy, intimidating performance, he has the potential to be one of the franchise’s best villains.”

Fans of Rebels won’t be familiar with the Chiss general; after all, it ended with him being sucked into the Unknown Regions after Ezra Bridger sacrificed himself to save that galaxy. However, after finding a path to his planet, Morgan, Baylan, Shin, and Sabine, come face to face with him once again.

However, while fans will speculate over Thrawn’s plans (and if this is setting up Dave Filoni’s Heir to the Empire movie), we’re curious about his masked henchman Captain Enoch.

Who is Captain Enoch?

Disney+

Captain Enoch is Thrawn’s captain of the guard for Thrawn’s forces; more specifically, his army of Night Troopers. He’s played by Wes Chatham.

He’s a former stormtrooper, likely one who served on Thrawn’s Chimera starship before the events of the Rebels finale – but unlike everyone else, he wears a gold mask. Funnily enough, there’s a character in Ben 10 called Enoch who wears a gold mask, and he’s also a member of the Forever Knights, but it’s unclear whether this was any sort of influence on Ahsoka.

Enoch is a bit like Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, in that he’s a completely new character created for the series, as opposed to Thrawn, whose Star Wars history dates back to the early ’90s in the Legends canon. So, we don’t really know anything about him, but fans have their theories.

“He’s a Nightsister zombie. Just like Marrok. And prob like half those troops. Something on Peridea is killing them and the night sisters are resurrecting them,” one Redditor speculated.

“Curious to know what’s going on with the weird mask and very irregular voice changer, and damn I hope they don’t kill off this cool-looking bad guy too quickly (as Star Wars is known to do),” another wrote, to which one replied: “I think it’s a hint that this isn’t a just a blinged out Stormtrooper – something else going on. Hoping that pretty gold mask gets busted at some point so we see That Guy, but wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t ever see Wes’ face or hear his voice from this character.”

“I have a feeling he won’t make it past this season and into the Dave Filoni movie, but I really hope he does. It’s a fantastic character design, and going by the reactions of people online, Enoch is already making an impression even with the limited screen time. I feel like the design already has a Darth Maul-esque appeal. He looks really unique,” a third commented.

