Anakin Skywalker returns at the end of Ahsoka Episode 4, but before we see him, he calls the titular Jedi by a nickname: Snips – but why? Spoilers to follow…

In our review, we said the fourth episode “allows itself room to breathe and intensify the suspense, there’s edge-of-your-seat Jedi action, and you may even be left with goosebumps.”

Ahsoka mainly revolves around the heroes’ efforts to prevent the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn and bring Ezra Bridger home from the Unknown Regions, but it all goes wrong in the new chapter when Morgan, Baylan, Shin, and Sabine take the Eye of Sion to the neighboring galaxy without a trace.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The final moments see Ahsoka in a strange astral plane, where she comes face to face with her former master – but Anakin calls her Snips, and some Star Wars fans want to know why.

Why does Anakin call Ahsoka Snips in Star Wars?

Anakin started calling Ahsoka “Snips” because of her snippy attitude when she first became his Padawan.

When Ahsoka made her debut in The Clone Wars movie, she was an impulsive, outspoken teenager who wasn’t as obedient and mindful of herself in the presence of other Jedi Knights and Masters. Anakin wasn’t happy about being forced to take on his own apprentice, despite the fact he was just nine years old when he began his training.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As we know, Anakin wasn’t exactly a model student of the Jedi Order: his arrogance and stubbornness put him at odds with Obi-Wan Kenobi and others around him, but it was all usually well-intentioned, just like Ahsoka.

Nevertheless, they weren’t the best of friends when they started spending more time together. On one particular occasion, Ahsoka quipping, “You’re stuck with me, Skyguy” got under his skin, and he told her: “Don’t you get snippy with me, little one.” From here, her nickname of Snips was born.

Article continues after ad

Ahsoka Episodes 1-4 are available on Disney+ now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.