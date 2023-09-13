How old is Ahsoka? Age in all Star Wars shows explained

Ahsoka Tano has been part of the Star Wars franchise for 15 years, fighting alongside an assortment of Jedi in different battles across multiple shows – so, how old is she?

Star Wars fans first met Ahsoka in 2008’s The Clone Wars movie, introduced as the “snippy” Padawan to Anakin Skywalker. She’s since become one of the most important figures in the galaxy far, far away, especially after making her debut on Disney+, essentially acting as a link between the prequel trilogy, original trilogy, and the TV shows.

Article continues after ad

This is the franchise that began with chapters out of chronological order, so keeping tabs on the timeline can be a little bit tricky – especially when you have a character like Ahsoka, who’s made the leap between animation and live-action with different stars portraying her.

Article continues after ad

Following Episode 5, which featured a young version of Ahsoka as well as Rosario Dawson, some fans are likely wondering: how old is she, really? We’re going to break it down as simply as we possibly can.

Article continues after ad

How old is Ahsoka in the new show?

Disney+

Ahsoka is 48 years old in the Disney Plus series.

She was born in 36 BBY (before the Battle of Yavin), as seen in the first episode of Tales of the Jedi, and the new series is believed to take place in 12 ABY (after the Battle of Yavin) – although this is the subject of debate, with Jon Favreau throwing our grasp of the timeline out of the window when he suggested Grogu spent “many years” with Mando before spending two years apart with Luke Skywalker, which contradicts the official Star Wars: Timelines book.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Some people say Ahsoka takes place in 11 ABY, which would make her 47 – believe what you will, but she’s definitely around that age.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

How old is Ahsoka in Star Wars?

Lucasfilm

Ahsoka has a long history in Star Wars, so we’ve listed a number of key moments in her life and her exact age, as well as which movies and shows they take place.

Year Event Movie/TV show Age 36 BBY Ahsoka’s birth Tales of the Jedi 0 33 BBY Plo Koon takes Ahsoka to Coruscant Tales of the Jedi 3 22 BBY Ahsoka becomes Anakin’s Padawan Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) 14 19 BBY The Siege of Mandalore Star Wars: The Clone Wars 17 19 BBY Ahsoka leaves the Jedi Order Star Wars: The Clone Wars 17 18 BBY Ahsoka defeats an Inquisitor and joins the rebels Tales of the Jedi 18 3 BBY Ahsoka fights Darth Vader on Malachor Star Wars Rebels 33 1 BBY Ezra Bridger pulls her into the World Between Worlds Star Wars Rebels 35 4 ABY Ahsoka returns and teams up with Sabine to find Ezra Star Wars Rebels 40 12 ABY Ahsoka works with Hera and Sabine to find Ezra and stop the return of Thrawn Ahsoka 48

There’s three points to consider. Firstly, when she was transported to the World Between Worlds and reinserted into the timeline, saved from certain death at the hands of Darth Vader, she technically didn’t age – if you’re 25 years old and you jumped 100 years into the future, would that make you 125, or a 25-year-old who time-travelled 100 years? This is pure pedantry, admittedly, so it’s easier to say she’s two years older.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Secondly, the epilogue in Star Wars Rebels has since been retconned by the new series. We got a do-over of that moment when she recruited Sabine again, but she became Ahsoka the White under different circumstances in Episode 5.

Thirdly, her voice – that of Ashley Eckstein, the character’s original actor – can be heard in The Rise of Skywalker as Jedi call out to her. That takes place in 35 ABY, which would place her in her 70s. She’s most likely dead by that point in the timeline, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

Article continues after ad

Ahsoka Episodes 1-5 are available on Disney+ now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.