How old is Ahsoka? Age in all Star Wars shows explained

Ahsoka Tano in several Star Wars showsDisney+

Ahsoka Tano has been part of the Star Wars franchise for 15 years, fighting alongside an assortment of Jedi in different battles across multiple shows – so, how old is she?

Star Wars fans first met Ahsoka in 2008’s The Clone Wars movie, introduced as the “snippy” Padawan to Anakin Skywalker. She’s since become one of the most important figures in the galaxy far, far away, especially after making her debut on Disney+, essentially acting as a link between the prequel trilogy, original trilogy, and the TV shows.

This is the franchise that began with chapters out of chronological order, so keeping tabs on the timeline can be a little bit tricky – especially when you have a character like Ahsoka, who’s made the leap between animation and live-action with different stars portraying her.

Following Episode 5, which featured a young version of Ahsoka as well as Rosario Dawson, some fans are likely wondering: how old is she, really? We’re going to break it down as simply as we possibly can.

How old is Ahsoka in the new show?

Ahsoka Tano in the Disney Plus seriesDisney+

Ahsoka is 48 years old in the Disney Plus series.

She was born in 36 BBY (before the Battle of Yavin), as seen in the first episode of Tales of the Jedi, and the new series is believed to take place in 12 ABY (after the Battle of Yavin) – although this is the subject of debate, with Jon Favreau throwing our grasp of the timeline out of the window when he suggested Grogu spent “many years” with Mando before spending two years apart with Luke Skywalker, which contradicts the official Star Wars: Timelines book.

Some people say Ahsoka takes place in 11 ABY, which would make her 47 – believe what you will, but she’s definitely around that age.

How old is Ahsoka in Star Wars?

Anakin and Ahsoka in The Clone WarsLucasfilm

Ahsoka has a long history in Star Wars, so we’ve listed a number of key moments in her life and her exact age, as well as which movies and shows they take place.

YearEventMovie/TV showAge
36 BBYAhsoka’s birthTales of the Jedi0
33 BBYPlo Koon takes Ahsoka to CoruscantTales of the Jedi3
22 BBYAhsoka becomes Anakin’s PadawanStar Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)14
19 BBYThe Siege of MandaloreStar Wars: The Clone Wars17
19 BBY Ahsoka leaves the Jedi OrderStar Wars: The Clone Wars17
18 BBYAhsoka defeats an Inquisitor and joins the rebelsTales of the Jedi18
3 BBYAhsoka fights Darth Vader on MalachorStar Wars Rebels33
1 BBYEzra Bridger pulls her into the World Between WorldsStar Wars Rebels35
4 ABYAhsoka returns and teams up with Sabine to find EzraStar Wars Rebels40
12 ABYAhsoka works with Hera and Sabine to find Ezra and stop the return of ThrawnAhsoka48

There’s three points to consider. Firstly, when she was transported to the World Between Worlds and reinserted into the timeline, saved from certain death at the hands of Darth Vader, she technically didn’t age – if you’re 25 years old and you jumped 100 years into the future, would that make you 125, or a 25-year-old who time-travelled 100 years? This is pure pedantry, admittedly, so it’s easier to say she’s two years older.

Secondly, the epilogue in Star Wars Rebels has since been retconned by the new series. We got a do-over of that moment when she recruited Sabine again, but she became Ahsoka the White under different circumstances in Episode 5.

Thirdly, her voice – that of Ashley Eckstein, the character’s original actor – can be heard in The Rise of Skywalker as Jedi call out to her. That takes place in 35 ABY, which would place her in her 70s. She’s most likely dead by that point in the timeline, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

Ahsoka Episodes 1-5 are available on Disney+ now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

