Ahsoka, a new Star Wars series on Disney Plus, is about to premiere – but when does it take place in the timeline, and when is it set compared to other movies and shows? Here’s what you need to know.

Who would have thought that the retroactive addition of Episode IV and V to A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back would have been the least of our chronological headaches? We’ve been enjoying tales from the galaxy far, far away for more than 45 years, but it’s never been simple.

Just shy of the millennium, we got the prequel trilogy, exploring the origins of Anakin Skywalker’s rise through the Jedi Order and his fall to the dark side of the force. Then we got the next sequel trilogy, set decades later with the emergence of the nefarious First Order. And then… there’s everything else in between, whether it’s Andor, The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars, Rebels, or the other Legends stories.

Trying to figure out when everything takes place is only going to get more confusing in the coming years – so, for now, here’s when Ahsoka takes place in the timeline.

When does Ahsoka take place?

Ahsoka takes place in 12 ABY, running concurrently with the events of The Mandalorian Season 3.

We’re firmly in the era of the New Republic at this time, but the hangover of the Empire still permeates areas of the galaxy, with spies and greedy traitors secretly serving Imperial remnants.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who plays the live-action Sabine Wren, told SFX (as per GamesRadar): “Ahsoka runs along the same timeline as The Mandalorian Season 3, and the shows are all connected. There’s just so many parallels.”

Ahsoka Star Wars timeline explained

Before we explain this, there are a couple of abbreviations you need to know: BBY and ABY.

The former indicates the time period before the Battle of Yavin, the mission to blow up the Death Star seen in A New Hope, while the latter marks the years after the Battle of Yavin.

When does Ahsoka take place in the Star Wars timeline?

We’ve made a comprehensive list of every canon Star Wars movie and TV show and their respective time periods below, from the earliest to the latest, including Ahsoka:

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace – 32 BBY

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones – 22 BBY

The Clone Wars – 22 BBY-19 BBY

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – 19 BBY

The Bad Batch – 19 BBY

Solo: A Star Wars Story – 13 BBY-10 BBY

Obi-Wan Kenobi – 10 BBY

Andor – 5 BBY

Star Wars Rebels – 5 BBY-1 BBY

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 0 BBY

Star Wars: A New Hope – 0 BBY

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – 3 ABY

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – 4 ABY

The Mandalorian Season 1 – 9 ABY

The Mandalorian Season 2 – 9 ABY

The Book of Boba Fett – 11 ABY

The Mandalorian Season 3 – 12 ABY

Ahsoka – 12 ABY

Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 34 ABY

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 34 ABY

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 35 ABY

This explains why Ahsoka and Sabine weren’t available to help Bo-Katan and Din Djarin reclaim Mandalore and fight Moff Gideon. It also means we’re still in the New Republic’s earliest days, with the shadow of the Empire looming over the galaxy and the remnants’ illegal activity in the Outer Rim going mostly unnoticed or brushed under the carpet.

However, questions remain. There seems to be debate behind the scenes at Lucasfilm, with Jon Favreau throwing our grasp of the timeline out of the window when he suggested Grogu spent “many years” with Mando before spending two years apart with Luke Skywalker, which contradicts the official Star Wars: Timelines book.

There’s also Rebels’ epilogue to consider, which saw Ahsoka the White return to recruit Sabine in her search for Ezra Bridger. While the vast majority of the series appears to be canon again, this specific moment is likely to have been retconned to develop Ahsoka further in live-action – it remains to be seen whether or not we’ll see her navigate the World Between Worlds.

Ahsoka will be available to stream on Disney+ from August 22. You can find out what time it’ll premiere here and sign up here. You can also check out our guide to the show’s cast and characters here.