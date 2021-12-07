Best Fallout 4 console commands on PC

Fallout 4 players should consider using console commands on PC to expand the classic game’s experience and unlock new, fun features. So, here’s a collection of some of the best cheats to use in an easy-to-use guide.
Now about to enter its eighth year in circulation, Fallout 4 continues to be one of Bethesda’s most beloved games.
Set in the same post-apocalyptic world like others in the franchise, Fallout 4 was instrumental in the franchise’s development, which has led to spin-offs like Fallout Pinball and the most recent Fallout 76 in 2018.
While fans eagerly await a new game in the main series, many still play the classics. So, for those players, here’s a useful guide to the many console commands available in Fallout 4.
- How to use console commands in Fallout 4
- Essential Fallout 4 console commands
- NPC manipulation console commands
- Character manipulation console commands
- Completing the game with console commands
How to use console commands in Fallout 4
To first use console commands in Fallout 4, players will need to use the “~” or “`” key in the top left of the keyboard (on American keyboards). This will give a prompt for players to input different codes into the prompt in the lower-left corner.
Once you’ve done this, the HUD in-game should have disappeared, and you should be on your way to entering commands into the game!
There are loads of different commands that can be entered, allowing players to do just about anything in the game. Here’s a list of some of the most impactful ones we have identified.
Essential Fallout 4 console commands
These commands will provide various resources to players that will help enhance gameplay and allow for quick actions.
The list below includes some great ones to start with when dabbling in console commands – and even flying around the map as a god.
|Code
|Effect
|tgm
|The player receives immunity to damage, radiation, oxygen starvation underwater, unlimited ammo and clip, and carrying capacity. God mode.
|tim
|The player can take damage, but can not be reduced to 0 health.
|tcl
|Allows movement through objects and in any direction. Allows the player to fly.
|tfc
|Free cam.
|fov [first-person FOV] [third-person FOV]
|Alters field of view to the specified type.
|set timescale to [insert number here]
|Changes speed of time with 1 being real-time, 16 being game default, and the higher number making time move faster.
|coc [cell id]
|The player can teleport to an area typed out in the cell id.
|screenshot
|Takes a screenshot.
|qqq
|Immediately quits the game.
NPC manipulation console commands
If you want to mess with the characters that are in the game around you, this is a great place to start.
Some of these are absolutely hilarious to employ and can make for some laughable moments.
Note: Some of these will require you to know your target’s ID. That can be found by searching for it with the command: help <matchstring> <filter> <form type>
- matchstring = target name
- filter = use “0” for this to search all
- form type = ignore when using “0” to search all
|Code
|Effect
|targetID.kill
|Kills target.
|targetID.resurrect
|Resurrects fallen target.
|killall
|Kills all non-essential NPCs in the area.
|kah
|Kills all hostiles in the area.
|tai
|NPCs will stand still without expression.
|tcai
|Turns off combat in NPCs.
|sexchange
|Changes sex on selected character.
|unequipall
|Takes all items away from selected NPC.
Character manipulation console commands
These are great for switching up your personal character in a lot of fun and interesting ways.
|Code
|Effect
|showlooksmenu player 1
|Allows player to re-customize their character.
|player.setrace [race id]
|Change your character’s race.
|setgs fJumpHeightMin [insert number here]
|Change jump height (we suggest using God mode with this).
|tdetect
|Turns off NPC detection.
|player.setlevel [insert number]
|Changes player level to the specified number.
|player.setav [character variable] [number]
|Change character trait to specified level.
|player.modav [skill] [number]
|Boost a stat by a specified number.
|player/additem 0000000f [insert number here]
|Adds bottlecaps to the player’s inventory.
Completing the game with console commands
When you’re ready to call it in, whether just one quest or the entire game, these commands will get you through it.
Great for when you’re stuck in one spot, or just want to see how it all ends.
|Code
|Effect
|completeallobjectives [Quest ID]
|Completes all currently active objectives in a quest.
|completequest [Quest ID]
|Completes quest.
|caqs
|Completes every primary quest in the game.
So, there you have it. A great guide to the Fallout 4 cheats and console commands that you need to know about to make your game that much easier (or simply more interesting!)
