By having a certain trait in Starfield you’ll gain the ability to visit your parents in the game, but you may be wondering exactly where you can find them. Here’s everything you need to know about your parents in Bethesda’s latest RPG.

Starfield is the latest release from Bethesda and it’s a massive RPG with a lot of customization options. One aspect of this is the chosen traits that the player can assign to their character at the very start of the game.

By selecting the Kid Stuff trait you’ll have the opportunity to visit your in-game parents and this includes some unique benefits, but it can be tricky to locate your family members at first.

So, if you want to pay your good old mom and dad a visit and tell them all about your adventures across the galaxy in Starfield, here’s exactly where you can find them in the game, and the benefits that the Kid Stuff trait provides.

Where to find your parents in Starfield

Your parents live in the Resenditial Distract of New Atlantis in a building called Pioneer Tower.

You can either go and visit your parents as soon as you reach New Atlantis in the game or after you complete the quest ‘The Old Neighbourhood’ and return to The Lodge, Noel will give you a note from your dad and you can travel to see your folks.

Whether you wait a while to visit your parents or not, you can get to the Pioneer Tower by fast-traveling to the residential district from any transit station on New Atlantis. Once you arrive, you’ll see several signs pointing to important buildings, one being Pironner Tower – simply follow the arrows and you’ll find yourself there in no time.

From the tower’s lobby head to the elevator and press the interact button, this will take you to your apartment where your parents will be waiting.

The first time you see your parents in the game, you can pick up your old High School Backpack, which will greatly enhance your carrying capacity. This is only the first of many bonuses you can receive from your parents throughout the game, so it’s worth checking in with them as you progress.

There you have it, that’s where you can find your parents in Starfield. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

