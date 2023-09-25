Starfield Update 1.7.33 patch notes: Scanner fixes, Ship alterations & more

New Starfield patch notes have arrived, bringing a variety of useful bug fixes and quality-of-life changes. Here’s everything involved in this patch.

Since its release, Starfield has been a relative success, garnering pretty high review scores and introducing a ton of gamers into the out-of-this-world adventure. However, the release wasn’t without its bugs, with many players having gripes over certain glitches, often resulting in the loss of loot.

Now, a brand new patch is here, hopefully serving to fix some of those bugs, letting players explore the game without any frustrations. Here’s everything involved in the Starfield 1.7.33 patch.

What’s changed in Starfield patch 1.7.33?

As far as dramatic changes go, not much has changed in this patch. However, those experiencing certain bugs or issues with their characters, Scanners, Ships, or Graphics will be thrilled to find out that a fair few alterations have been made.

Perhaps the most important changes are fixes towards characters not being in their proper locations, and the bug where a vendor’s full inventory was accessible, which may have stopped the glitch many used to get loot from a vendor out of a puddle.

As for your ship, Bethesda has fixed the issue where items would disappear when placed on mannequins and when placed in Razorleaf Storage Containers and Weapon Racks.

The detailed patch notes for the Starfield patch have been provided below.

General

Characters: Fixed an issue that could cause some characters to not be in their proper location.

Star Stations: Fixed an issue where Star Stations would be labeled as a player-owned ship.

Vendors: Addressed an issue that allowed for a vendor’s full inventory to be accessible.

Graphics

AMD (PC): Resolved an issue that caused star lens flares not to appear correctly on AMD GPUs.

Graphics: Addressed an upscaling issue that could cause textures to become blurry.

Graphics: Resolved an issue that could cause photosensitivity issues when scrolling through the inventory menu.

Performance and Stability

Hand Scanner: Addressed an issue where the Hand Scanner caused hitching.

Various stability and performance improvements to address crashing and freezes.

Ships

Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause displayed items to disappear when applied to in-ship mannequins.

Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause items stored in Razorleaf Storage Containers and Weapon Racks to disappear after commandeering another ship.

Those are the 1.7.33 patch notes for Starfield. While waiting for your game to update, take a look at some of our other handy Starfield guides and content:

