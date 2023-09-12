Starfield’s “can’t shoot” bug has a bizarre solution
Starfield players seem to have found a strange solution for the “can’t shoot” bug that’s plagued the game since early access.
Not unlike other titles from Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield launched with a slew of performance issues in tow. PC players, in particular, have encountered stuttering and low FPS problems.
Users on PC and console have also reported graphics-related hiccups, poor HDR lighting, and more. And the creepy NPC smile memes indicate BGS still needs to iron out its animation troubles.
But one issue that’s plagued the game since early access may have a solution – albeit a very roundabout one.
Starfield’s “can’t shoot” bug can be fixed with this weird trick
On the day early access kicked off, fans suddenly found themselves unable to shoot guns. Redditor Strong_Leopard_4511 shared their experience in Starfield’s subreddit.
Fortunately, players on Reddit and Steam Community forums responded with a workaround that supposedly functions across the PC and Xbox Series X|S versions. The strange thing is, the fix in question demands the use of Starfield’s character customization screen.
PC players encountering the “can’t shoot” glitch can use console commands to type in the following text (via Eurogamer): “showlooksmenu player 2.” Xbox owners should hit up an Enhance Clinic and put down 500 credits to access the character customization options.
Those who’ve already done this song and dance claim that simply opening and exiting the character customization screen is enough to get weapons working again. As such, solving Starfield’s “can’t shoot” problem doesn’t force players to alter their in-game appearance. (It’s worth noting that Enhancers can be found in Cydonia, Neon, New Atlantis, and Paradiso.”
At the time of writing, it doesn’t seem as though Bethesda has issued a permanent solution. It’s possible, then, that the glitch will continue to surface until officially patched out.
Buggy launch experience aside, Starfield already sits on the GOTY shortlist for pundits and players. It’ll have tough competition by this year’s end, though, given the acclaim of Baldur’s Gate 3 and the hype surrounding Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.