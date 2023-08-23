Roblox x BLACKPINK THE PALACE experience: Launch time, rewards & more

THE PALACE is the first official BLACKPINK experience on Roblox, marking the K-pop group’s debut in the platform’s vast metaverse. Here’s everything you need to know about its launch time, free rewards, and more.

Thanks to the efforts of collaborative artists, Roblox is transforming how we interact with music and entertainment. These collaborations stretch the limits of conventional media to the extreme, providing fans with one-of-a-kind opportunities to experience their favorite musical act.

Through online concerts, exclusive content, and metaverse interactions, artists are expanding their reach and strengthening their connections with fans. Artists such as Flo Rida, Bebe Rexha, and Tomorrow x Together have contributed their musical appeal to Roblox through creator-made experiences over the years.

Likewise, the first official BLACKPINK experience, THE PALACE, will shortly launch on Roblox which will bring the popular K-pop girl group to the game. Here is everything you need to know, including the launch date, free rewards, and more.

Roblox / YG Official Players can recreate iconic moments from BLACKPINK’s music videos in the experience.

How to play BLACKPINK THE PALACE experience on Roblox

BLACKPINK, a popular K-pop girl group, will shortly enter the Roblox metaverse, after their concert in PUBG, with an experience called THE PALACE, which has been specially designed for their fanbase (called BLINKs). The experience will launch on Roblox on August 25, 2023, at 8 p.m. EST.

The announcement was made via the X account of their label YG Official, who are also the creators of the Roblox experience. THE PALACE page is currently available on Roblox, but the experience will go live on the specified date.

The official game description on their page reads, “BLACKPINK in your area! BLACKPINK has come to Roblox for the first time with a new experience called BLACKPINK THE PALACE. In the experience, BLINKs can gather together to host parties, dance and talk about everything BLACKPINK.”

Users will be able to decorate and host parties for their friends in rooms throughout THE PALACE and its grounds that are themed after iconic moments from BLACKPINK’s music videos. In addition, players will be able to capture pictures with official BLACKPINK avatars roaming the island.

Moreover, players who RSVP for the event by pressing the Notify Me button now will receive a free DAY 1 BLINKs badge when THE PALACE launches.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about BLACKPINK THE PALACE on Roblox.

