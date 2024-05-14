Cabin Crew Simulator codes (May 2024): Free Skybux

Cabin Crew Simulator codes are the best way to earn some extra Skybux. They will help you select the awesome flights and the coolest amenities.

The aim of Cabin Crew Simulator is to create a top-of-the-line flight experience for the passengers. You get many options to purchase and upgrade your fleet. However, you need to earn Skybux to unlock them.

This is where our list of codes will help you get ahead. So hurry up and use them before they expire.

Latest Cabin Crew Simulator codes (May 2024)

Redeem this list of active codes to get free rewards:

airport – Free Skybux (new)

– Free Skybux star – Free Skybux (new)

– Free Skybux customize – Free Skybux

– Free Skybux decoration – Free Skybux

– Free Skybux 100m – Free Skybux

– Free Skybux service – Free Skybux

– Free Skybux airstairs – Free Skybux

– Free Skybux boba – Free Skybux

– Free Skybux galley – Free Skybux

How to redeem Cabin Crew Simulator codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem Cabin Crew Simulator codes and grab your freebies:

Go to the official Cabin Crew Simulator page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Tap on the Gift Box button on the left side of the screen.

button on the left side of the screen. Type or paste the code in the box.

Hit Claim to get your free rewards.

The codes are case-sensitive, so make sure you copy and paste them exactly as we’ve mentioned above.

List of expired codes

jetway

badge

snow

captain

landing

pilot

airstars

Airliner

Cruising

Triplee7

Flying

Mission

Wheelsup

Takeoff

What do Cabin Crew Simulator codes do?

Most of the Cabin Crew Simulator codes offer free in-game cash called Skybux. Players need it to upgrade their flight plans and earn more Skybux in turn.

The developers release new codes when the game completes a new milestone or during in-game events. So make sure you check back weekly for more Skybux.

There you have it – everything you need to know about Cabin Crew Simulator codes for May 2024.

