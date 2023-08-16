How to play Man City’s Blue Moon game in Roblox

Blue Moon is one of the most popular fan-focused experiences on Roblox, and it is designed specifically for supporters of the English football club Manchester City. Fans can participate in the game to express their fandom, take part in entertaining events, and compete against an opponent in a traditional football game.

Manchester City Football Club, or simply Man City, has made great strides by bringing their iconic “Blue Moon” game to the online gaming platform Roblox, marking a revolutionary fusion of the metaverse with the world of sports.

Man City supporters all across the world hold “Blue Moon” dear as an iconic anthem of the club. The club has begun on a unique journey to bring this experience to Roblox in honor of the team’s profound bond they share with their fans.

The game captures the thrill and intensity of a real football match, transporting players and spectators into a captivating virtual stadium within the Man City universe. There are a lot of cool ways for fans to get involved in the action, from dropping onto the pitch as their favorite player and directing every aspect of their football performance to dribbling, shooting, and celebrating a goal in their style.

However, if you’re wondering how can you play the game on Roblox, here’s a guide to help.

Roblox / Man City Man City fans can experience an authentic football experience in Blue Moon.

How to play Man City’s Blue Moon experience in Roblox

To get started with the Blue Moon experience in Roblox, all you need is a working Roblox account and the Roblox app on your PC or smartphone. Once you have that all set up, follow the steps below:

Open Roblox on your preferred device. Type Blue Moon in the search bar. Out of all the search results, select the one with Man City as the creator. Click the green Play button to launch the experience.

The game instantly transports you to a Blue Moon world, where you may soar around, jump higher thanks to the reduced gravity, and even drive a Moon Buggy over the landscape. Furthermore, you may visit the official Man City shop to purchase cosmetic items for your avatar using both actual Robux and coins redeemed from in-game tasks.

Additionally, as the club partners with other sponsors in the real world, promotional content from these partnerships has been incorporated into Roblox to bring fans even closer to the crossover experience.

Roblox / Man City Man City has joined hands with several brands to bring in-game crossover events.

Ongoing collaboration events in Roblox Blue Moon

The newly-launched Tomorrow x Together crossover event is now available in Man City’s Blue Moon Roblox experience as of August 16, 2023. The collaboration with the renowned K-Pop group adds a unique rendition of the song “Do It Like That” to the game and enables fans to view a dance performance by the group on a massive screen.

Plus, Manchester City has partnered with the with the upcoming DCU film Blue Beetle to include a realistic avatar of Blue Beetle in the Blue Moon Roblox experience. Fans can also view the film’s full trailer on repeat via a giant screen.

In addition, they can capture hidden beetles throughout the map to earn exciting game rewards.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Man City’s Blue Moon experience on Roblox.

