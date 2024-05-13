GamingRoblox

Striker Odyssey codes (May 2024): Free spins

Paarth Wadke
Feature image for Striker OdysseyStriker Odyssey

Striker Odyssey codes will give you free in-game rewards like spins and stat resets. These resources will help you on your journey to become the best striker in this game based on Blue Lock.

In Striker Odyssey, you need loads of luck along with skills to excel. You’ll get the best weapons and prodigy types with good luck and a fair amount of spins.

Each weapon and prodigy type offers skills needed to dribble through your opponents and score banger goals. But beware! Your opponents will have special weapons and types up their sleeves too.

So if you have what it takes to become the ultimate goal-scoring machine, then grab your freebies and enter the field.

Scoring goals in Striker OdysseyStriker Odyssey / Screenshot captured by Dexerto
Score awesome goals with new weapons and prodigy types.

Contents

Latest Striker Odyssey codes (May 2024)

Here are all the new Striker Odyssey codes for free rewards:

  • RIPAkiraToriyama – Free Spins 
  • 40KLikesSpins – Free Spins
  • 40KLikesSPReset – Free Stat Points Reset
  • 40KLikesSPReset2 – Free Stat Points Reset
  • 25MVisitsSP2 – Free Stat Points Reset
  • 25MVisitsSpins – Free Spins 
  • 25MVisitsSP – Free Stat Points Reset
  • 30KGroupMembers – Free Spins 

How to redeem Striker Odyssey codes?

To redeem Striker Odyssey codes, all you have to do is follow these simple steps:

  • Go to the official Striker Odyssey page and click on the green button to launch the game.
  • Click on the Customize button and look for the codes box at the screen’s bottom left corner.
  • Type or paste the code in the box.
  • Hit Enter on the keyboard to get your free rewards.

The codes are case-sensitive so use them as they are mentioned. Moreover, they expire over time so use them as soon as possible.

How to use codes in Striker OdysseyStriker Odyssey / Screenshot captured by Dexerto
Redeem codes in the Customize menu.

List of expired codes

  • AlmazikSolo
  • NewSPResetCodeWow
  • LikesCode
  • SPReset1
  • 1MVisits
  • SP2NewYear2024
  • AIKU
  • 45KFavorites
  • AnotherShutdown
  • LastShutdownReal
  • Thanksgiving23
  • 45KFavoritesSP
  • Shutdown
  • BarouUpd
  • SPCHRISTMAS23
  • NewCode
  • SPReset2
  • SPReset2
  • LikesCode2
  • 10KLikes
  • SP2CHRISTMAS23
  • KAISERSPReset
  • 27KLikesSPReset
  • SPINSCode
  • 20MVisits
  • 35KLikes
  • ShutdownSPReset
  • 30KLikes
  • YenAndProdigy
  • GOJONOO
  • 20MVisitsSP
  • NewCodeWow
  • RELEASE
  • SPNewYear2024
  • 50KFavoritesSP2
  • CHRISTMAS23
  • LUFFY5GEAR
  • 50KFavorites
  • KAISER
  • SPReset1
  • 15MVisits
  • HappyNewYear24
  • 32KLikesSPReset
  • 50KFavoritesSP

What are Striker Odyssey codes?

Striker Odyssey codes, like many Roblox titles, offer free rewards that help players progress. These include free spins to get new weapons and prodigy types or stat resets to reorganize your stat points.

There are 8 active codes at the moment. The developers release new codes during in-game events or when the game hits a new milestone. So make sure you check back regularly for new rewards.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Striker Odyssey codes for May 2024.

All Roblox codes | Best Roblox games | Roblox Shirt ID codes | Roblox promo codes

About The Author

Paarth Wadke

Paarth is a Dexerto Codes Writer and a Roblox expert. He holds a bachelor's degree in mass media with a specialization in advertising. He has worked at a couple of startups and an advertising agency. You'll often find him reading or watching streams.

keep reading
Feature image for Anime Last Stand
Roblox
Anime Last Stand codes (May 2024): Free rerolls & emeralds
Paarth Wadke
One Piece Roblox collaboration
Gaming
Roblox set to collab with Stranger Things & One Piece in new Netflix crossover
Eleni Thomas
Roblox ads on billboard display
Roblox
Roblox gets its “worst update yet” as players criticize in-game video ads
Rishabh Sabarwal
Walmart Discovered cover in Roblox
Roblox
How to make Walmart purchases in Roblox
Rishabh Sabarwal
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech