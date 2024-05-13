Striker Odyssey codes (May 2024): Free spins

Striker Odyssey codes (May 2024): Free spinsStriker Odyssey
Striker Odyssey codes will give you free in-game rewards like spins and stat resets. These resources will help you on your journey to become the best striker in this game based on Blue Lock.
In Striker Odyssey, you need loads of luck along with skills to excel. You’ll get the best weapons and prodigy types with good luck and a fair amount of spins.
Each weapon and prodigy type offers skills needed to dribble through your opponents and score banger goals. But beware! Your opponents will have special weapons and types up their sleeves too.
So if you have what it takes to become the ultimate goal-scoring machine, then grab your freebies and enter the field.
Latest Striker Odyssey codes (May 2024)
Here are all the new Striker Odyssey codes for free rewards:
- RIPAkiraToriyama – Free Spins
- 40KLikesSpins – Free Spins
- 40KLikesSPReset – Free Stat Points Reset
- 40KLikesSPReset2 – Free Stat Points Reset
- 25MVisitsSP2 – Free Stat Points Reset
- 25MVisitsSpins – Free Spins
- 25MVisitsSP – Free Stat Points Reset
- 30KGroupMembers – Free Spins
How to redeem Striker Odyssey codes?
To redeem Striker Odyssey codes, all you have to do is follow these simple steps:
- Go to the official Striker Odyssey page and click on the green button to launch the game.
- Click on the Customize button and look for the codes box at the screen’s bottom left corner.
- Type or paste the code in the box.
- Hit Enter on the keyboard to get your free rewards.
The codes are case-sensitive so use them as they are mentioned. Moreover, they expire over time so use them as soon as possible.
List of expired codes
- AlmazikSolo
- NewSPResetCodeWow
- LikesCode
- SPReset1
- 1MVisits
- SP2NewYear2024
- AIKU
- 45KFavorites
- AnotherShutdown
- LastShutdownReal
- Thanksgiving23
- 45KFavoritesSP
- Shutdown
- BarouUpd
- SPCHRISTMAS23
- NewCode
- SPReset2
- SPReset2
- LikesCode2
- 10KLikes
- SP2CHRISTMAS23
- KAISERSPReset
- 27KLikesSPReset
- SPINSCode
- 20MVisits
- 35KLikes
- ShutdownSPReset
- 30KLikes
- YenAndProdigy
- GOJONOO
- 20MVisitsSP
- NewCodeWow
- RELEASE
- SPNewYear2024
- 50KFavoritesSP2
- CHRISTMAS23
- LUFFY5GEAR
- 50KFavorites
- KAISER
- SPReset1
- 15MVisits
- HappyNewYear24
- 32KLikesSPReset
- 50KFavoritesSP
What are Striker Odyssey codes?
Striker Odyssey codes, like many Roblox titles, offer free rewards that help players progress. These include free spins to get new weapons and prodigy types or stat resets to reorganize your stat points.
There are 8 active codes at the moment. The developers release new codes during in-game events or when the game hits a new milestone. So make sure you check back regularly for new rewards.
So there you have it – everything you need to know about Striker Odyssey codes for May 2024.
