GamingRoblox

One Fruit Simulator codes (May 2024): Free boosts

Paarth Wadke
Feature image for One Fruit Simulator codesDigital Sea

One Fruit Simulator codes will help you advance to new levels quickly in this training and battle simulator. Rewards from codes like boosts are the best way to increase your strength and defense per click to defeat strong enemies.

Similar to One Piece, this Roblox title features fruits with unique abilities. You can inflict high damage on enemies with such abilities.

However, acquiring these fruits requires a lot of elbow grease. You can cut down on the time and effort required to get the fruits with our list of codes. So hurry up and use them before they expire.

Contents

Player battling strong enemy in One Fruit SimulatorDigital Sea / Screenshot captured by Dexerto
Battle strong enemies to advance.

All Active One Fruit Simulator codes (May 2024)

Use this list of active One Fruit Simulator codes to get free rewards:

  • WINTERSTORM – Free Rewards
  • SNOWAWKENING – Free Rewards

How to redeem One Fruit Simulator codes?

To redeem One Fruit Simulator codes, subscribe to Theboss_Brandon’s YouTube page. Once you do, follow these simple steps:

  • Go to the official One Fruit Simulator page and click on the green button to launch the game.
  • Open the Menu and select the Codes button at the top.
  • Type or paste the code in the box.
  • Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.

The codes are case-sensitive so make sure you enter them as mentioned above. Moreover, they expire over time so use them as soon as possible.

How to use codes in One Fruit SimulatorDigital Sea / Screenshot captured by Dexerto
Tap on the ‘Thumbs Up’ icon to redeem codes.

List of expired codes

  • GOODBYEEASTER
  • VENOMMONSTER
  • SOMANYEGGS
  • CHUNGUSHAMMER
  • FROZENTRIDENT
  • LoyalsCodeAgain!
  • AZUREAWAKENING
  • DARCOTHEPHOENIX
  • BOSSSTUDIOSEASTER
  • EGGHUNTERS
  • ELECTRICRABBIT
  • ENLIGHTENMENT
  • TREMORV2
  • CAPTAINGOODBEARD
  • JoinLoyals!
  • LoyalsCode!
  • RACEV2SOON
  • BEARTYRANT
  • SPRINGFRUIT
  • THUNDERGOD
  • LIGHTINGAWAKENING
  • BossStudioLoyals
  • Gear4!
  • OFSimulator!
  • DRESSROSASOON
  • GASFRUIT
  • 100MILVISITS
  • NEWYEARS
  • JACKFROST
  • 170KLIKES
  • SORRYFORRAIDS
  • FROSTFLAMES
  • FINALLYCODEFIXED
  • MERRYXMAS
  • CODEFIX!
  • NEWMANAGEMENT!
  • GEAR3!
  • SORRYFORDELAY
  • THEDUMLEGEND
  • PEDROCA
  • JEFFBLOX
  • SUBMEDTW
  • SUBXOU
  • LEOPARD
  • SKELETON
  • REVIVE
  • GUITAR
  • 80MVISITS
  • 150KLIKES
  • HALLOWEEN
  • 160KLIKES
  • LIGHTAWAKEN
  • 50MVISITS
  • 120KLIKES
  • OPERATIONFIX
  • OPERATION
  • SOUND
  • BUBBLEISLAND
  • 110KLIKES
  • 100KLIKES
  • 95KLIKES3
  • FIXSHUTDOWN2
  • 85KLIKES
  • FIXSHUTDOWN
  • 10KACTIVE
  • 80KLIKES
  • 30MAND300K
  • 8KACTIVE
  • VAMPIRE
  • SHADOW
  • SUMMER
  • 75KLIKES
  • 70KLIKES
  • 65KLIKES
  • 20MVISITS
  • 60KLIKES
  • 4KPLAYERS
  • KOKUTOV2
  • 55KLIKES
  • PERFOMANCEBOOST
  • DRAGON2
  • DRAGON
  • 50KLIKES
  • DRAGONFIX
  • TREMOR
  • SEA2
  • CONQUEROR
  • RUBBER
  • SorryForDelay
  • NewUpdate
  • SmokeFruit
  • RaceSpins
  • NEWCODE
  • NEWRACECODE
  • 40KLIKES
  • SKYISLAND
  • SKYFIX
  • UPDATEBOOST
  • FISHMANSTYLE
  • PAWRELEASE
  • SHUTDOWNRELEASE
  • 35KLIKES
  • RELEASERACE
  • RELEASERACE2
  • RELEASERACE3
  • RELEASE
  • 20MIL!!!
  • VALENTINEi>
  • SECRETFRUITS
  • XMASRACE
  • XMASBOOST
  • MerryChristmas
  • MerryRaces
  • THX25KLIKES
  • UPDATE2
  • RandomRace1
  • RandomRace2
  • RandomRace3
  • UPDATE
  • THX20KMEMBERS
  • Thx5kLikes
  • THXROBLOX
  • OPENBETA
  • SubCLstudio
  • SubCLstudio2
  • 500LIKES

    • What are One Fruit Simulator codes?

    Like many other Roblox titles, codes for One Fruit Simulator are used to get free rewards. These rewards are in the form of boosts. In this training RPG, increasing strength and defense requires loads of clicks.

    Using boosts is a simple way to get more stats from fewer clicks. New codes are released during events or when the game crosses a new milestone. So make sure you check back weekly for more rewards.

    So there you have it – everything you need to know about One Fruit Simulator codes for May 2024.

    All Roblox codes | Best Roblox games | Roblox Shirt ID codes | Roblox promo codes

About The Author

Paarth Wadke

Paarth is a Dexerto Codes Writer and a Roblox expert. He holds a bachelor's degree in mass media with a specialization in advertising. He has worked at a couple of startups and an advertising agency. You'll often find him reading or watching streams.

keep reading
Feature image for Striker Odyssey
Roblox
Striker Odyssey codes (May 2024): Free spins
Paarth Wadke
Feature image for Anime Last Stand
Roblox
Anime Last Stand codes (May 2024): Free rerolls & emeralds
Paarth Wadke
One Piece Roblox collaboration
Gaming
Roblox set to collab with Stranger Things & One Piece in new Netflix crossover
Eleni Thomas
Roblox ads on billboard display
Roblox
Roblox gets its “worst update yet” as players criticize in-game video ads
Rishabh Sabarwal
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech