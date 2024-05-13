One Fruit Simulator codes (May 2024): Free boosts

One Fruit Simulator codes will help you advance to new levels quickly in this training and battle simulator. Rewards from codes like boosts are the best way to increase your strength and defense per click to defeat strong enemies.

Similar to One Piece, this Roblox title features fruits with unique abilities. You can inflict high damage on enemies with such abilities.

However, acquiring these fruits requires a lot of elbow grease. You can cut down on the time and effort required to get the fruits with our list of codes. So hurry up and use them before they expire.

Digital Sea / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Battle strong enemies to advance.

All Active One Fruit Simulator codes (May 2024)

Use this list of active One Fruit Simulator codes to get free rewards:

WINTERSTORM – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards SNOWAWKENING – Free Rewards

How to redeem One Fruit Simulator codes?

To redeem One Fruit Simulator codes, subscribe to Theboss_Brandon’s YouTube page. Once you do, follow these simple steps:

Go to the official One Fruit Simulator page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Open the Menu and select the Codes button at the top.

and select the button at the top. Type or paste the code in the box.

Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.

The codes are case-sensitive so make sure you enter them as mentioned above. Moreover, they expire over time so use them as soon as possible.

Digital Sea / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Tap on the ‘Thumbs Up’ icon to redeem codes.

