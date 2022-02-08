One Piece Millennium 3 codes (February 2022) – How to get free stat resets, Beli & XP boosts

Roblox players can’t get enough of One Piece Millennium 3 – which is inspired by the titular anime – and for February 2022, a code is available to claim free Beli.

One Piece, based on the Eiichiro Oda’s manga series, has garnered a loving fanbase in part to its fascinating characters and vibrant world. Now, Roblox players have given the show new life through One Piece Millennium 3, which is available to play now in the ever-popular creation suite.

As players get stuck into the game, they’ll be in need of fresh One Piece Millennium 3 codes to reset their stats and Beli along the way. We’ve put together every code available for February 2022.

Updated February 16, 2022, to remove expired codes.

Contents

One Piece Millennium 3 codes in Roblox (February 2022)

There is currently one active code available to redeem in One Piece Millennium 3. This has been checked in-game as of February 16, 2022.

Code Items JoinRobloxGroup! 6,000,000 Beli

How to redeem One Piece Millennium 3 codes in Roblox

If you’re unsure of how to redeem codes in One Piece Millennium 3, then don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Boot up One Piece Millennium 3 by pressing the green Play button on the landing page.

Click the Twitter icon in the bottom-left of the screen.

Enter your desired code.

Click ‘Check Code’.

Now your code will be redeemed!

Full list of expired codes

Code Items HalloweenCode!

12,000,000 Beli SpookyReset!

Stat Reset FridayTime!

10,000,000 Beli BeenaWhile!

5,000,000 Beli MkitRain!

7,000,000 Beli RoadTo10K! 12,000,000 Beli LongTimeCode! 14,000,000 Beli WowCode! 14,000,000 Beli JoinGroupRewardCode! 10,000,000 Beli 50KLikes 10,000,000 Beli 12MVisits 10,000,000 Beli Update2 – Bossisbickboi! – 100KMems! Stat Point Reset TY4200K! – EasterTime! 2,000,000 Beli Bossicool! – 100KMems! Stat Point Reset 3MilVisits! Stat Point Reset ReOpen! 2X Experience EasterEasterHoHo! – Bossisepic! – LikeGameForCodes! – TwoFreeSpins! –

What are One Piece Millennium 3 codes used for in Roblox?

Codes in One Piece Millennium 3 are used to reset your in-game stats or claim high amounts of Beli. This will help you on your way to leveling up and getting the most out of the game.

It can also be a way for the developers of the game to celebrate incredible milestones, by giving back to the community.

As new codes continue to be added to the game, we’ll update this page as soon as they’re available. Be sure to check back in with us often!

So there you have it – all the latest codes for One Piece Millennium 3. For more Roblox codes and other useful tips, be sure to check out the following guides:

