Roblox Ro Ghoul codes (February 2022) – How to get free Yen, Masks & RC Cells

Ro Ghoul codes in Roblox can help you claim free Yen, Masks, and more to unlock fancy cosmetic items as you complete quests that boost your Reputation. In February 2022, there are quite a few codes available for you to redeem.

Inspired by the renowned anime/manga Tokyo Ghoul, SushiWalrus’ Ro Ghoul on Roblox features a similar environment, with free codes that can be redeemed for in-game currency and cosmetics.

Featuring a free-fighting gameplay experience, the primary objective in Ro Ghoul is to complete various quests and grow your character’s in-game reputation. As your character’s reputation grows, so will the amount of in-game currency you earn. We’ve gathered together every available Ro Ghoul code for February 2022.

Advertisement

Updated February 8, 2022, to check for new and expired codes.

Contents

Ro Ghoul codes in Roblox (February 2022)

Below is a list of all the currently active codes for Ro Ghoul in Roblox. All of these codes have been checked in-game as of February 8, 2022. With 14 codes currently active, more rewards such as free Yen or Masks might be made available, so make sure to check back soon if you’re looking for more:

Code Rewards !Code 500MV 500,000 RC & 500,000 Yen !Code HNY2020 500,000 RC & 500,000 Yen !Code ANNIVERSARY-2 2,020,000 RC & 2,020,000 Yen !Code 1M FAVS 1,000,000 RC & 1,000,000 Yen !Code Sub2EDITTY 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2GoldenOwl 50,000 Yen !Code Sub22KMz 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2OrdinaryPotato 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Praveen 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Roball 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Sagee4 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2xAomSakarin 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Sky1Ms 50,000 Yen !RoballMask Deku Mask

How to redeem Ro Ghoul codes in Roblox

Unlike most other games on Roblox, redeeming codes for Ro Ghoul can be a little tricky if you’re not aware of the process.

Read More: Pet Simulator X codes

Instead of opening up the in-game menu for a button that’ll allow you to redeem them, you can simply use the in-game chat option. Here’s how you can get it done in a few short steps:

Advertisement

Head over to the official Ro Ghoul page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Once in-game, press the “ / ” key on your keyboard to launch the in-game chat.

” key on your keyboard to launch the in-game chat. Copy any code from the list above and paste it into the chatbox.

Press ‘Enter‘ to redeem the code and claim the respective rewards. A speech bubble will also pop up above your in-game character to confirm your rewards.

Full list of expired Ro Ghoul codes

Code Items !ibemask Mask !TrafMask Mask !Roziku – !Code Sub2КоПанда 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2NanoProdigy 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Telanthric 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2RedDeMon 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Sky1Ms 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2NaiMark 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2MIANNN 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2MaTunMCS 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2KeizoHaHa 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2ItsBear 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Tokiitou 50,000 Yen !Code FollowGODisPP 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2ibemaine 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Axiore 50,000 Yen

What are Ro Ghoul codes used for in Roblox?

Although these codes don’t have a direct impact on your in-game performance, being able to flaunt fancy cosmetics along with your high Reputation points will definitely make you feel good.

Read More: Roblox promo codes

As you grow your collection of in-game cosmetics, you’ll be able to trade them with other players. Having said that, you should note that these cosmetic items simply fulfill an aesthetic purpose in the game and nothing more.

Unlike the resemblance of masks in the manga/anime, wearing these cosmetics in Ro Ghoul neither allows Ghouls to hide their identity nor grants any special buffs to the equipped character.

Advertisement

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Ro Ghoul codes in Roblox for February 2022.

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | How to drop items | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Bee Swarm codes | Slayers Unleashed codes | Warframe codes | Muscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Honkai Impact codes | MTG Arena codes | Funky Friday codes | Roblox music codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | All Star Tower Defense codes | How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite | Archero promo codes | NBA 2K22 locker codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | Grand Piece Online codes | My Hero Mania codes | Adopt Me! Pets list | Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes | Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes