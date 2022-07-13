How to watch BLACKPINK virtual concert in PUBG Mobile: Dates & stream

Daniel Megarry . 56 minutes ago

K-pop superstars BLACKPINK will be holding a concert in PUBG Mobile very soon, so here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Virtual’ show including dates and how to watch along.

Virtual concerts are the next best thing if you can’t see your favorite artists in person. Whether it’s Ariana Grande in Fortnite or Lil Nas X in Roblox, these spectacular shows are becoming increasingly popular.

The next big-name artist set to host a virtual concert is none other than BLACKPINK! The beloved K-pop girl group will be heading into PUBG Mobile to perform some of their biggest hits in a show called The Virtual.

So, whether you’re a dedicated BLINK or you’re just curious to see how the virtual concert will go down, we’ve got all the details you need to know to watch along with the PUBG Mobile show below.

Tencent Games / YG Entertainment

When does the PUBG Mobile BLACKPINK virtual concert start?

BLACKPINK’s The Virtual concert will take place across two weekends in PUBG Mobile, with different dates for different locations. You can find those dates below:

North & South America

22-23 July

29-30 July

Rest of the world

23-24 July

30-31 July

Show times haven’t been confirmed yet, so it might be the case that you’ll be able to watch along at any time during these dates. We’ll keep you updated when we find out more.

How to watch the PUBG Mobile BLACKPINK virtual concert

If you want a ticket for BLACKPINK’s PUBG Mobile virtual concert, you should download the game on your phone by July 15. A concert resource pack will then be released for download on July 16.

It’s unclear whether you’ll be able to tune into the concert if you download the game after this date, so we’d recommend downloading it soon just to be sure.

On the day of BLACKPINK’s The Virtual concert, watching along should be as simple as logging in to PUBG Mobile, where there will most likely be a special event playlist available to choose.

PUBG Mobile BLACKPINK virtual concert stream

If you can’t log in to PUBG when the BLACKPINK virtual concert is taking place, or you’d simply prefer to watch someone else play, there will most likely be loads of people streaming the show live.

We’ll embed some streams from Twitch and YouTube here on the day of the concert, so make sure you check back closer to the time.

What songs will BLACKPINK perform in the PUBG concert?

There’s no word on an official setlist for The Virtual concert yet, but it’s been revealed that BLACKPINK have recorded a “special track and music video” designed especially for this occasion.

Based on previous video game concerts, we’d expect BLACKPINK to perform around four to six songs and this will most likely include all of their biggest hits like Kill This Love and How You Like That.

The group will have special 3D avatars made for the concert and players will also be able to obtain “eye-catching” outfits inspired by their looks which can be worn on the battlefield.