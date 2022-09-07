Roblox Last Pirate codes (September 2022): How to get free LP, cash & more

Ever wanted to be an infamous pirate who sails the seas in search of treasure and battles? Then Roblox’s Last Pirate is the game for you. Here are some codes to make starting up a little easier.

Inspired by the anime One Piece, Roblox’s Last Pirate allows you to become lord of the seas as an infamous pirate who plunders and fights their way to glory. However, due to the PvP nature of the game, succeeding and progressing can be a challenge.

Thankfully, this is where the introduction of codes comes in. They help you further your character and increase your chances to win a fight or get more cash and Beli. Here are some of the best working Last Pirate codes so you can get a little boost before setting sail.

Contents

Last Pirate codes in Roblox

Here are all the currently working codes for Last Pirate as of September 6, 2022:

Working Last Pirate Codes Reward FixBug Stat Reset NewWorld Stat Reset KongPoop Stat Reset BigUpdate 5LP (Level 300 required) bleak 50,000 Beli

How to redeem Last Pirate codes in Roblox

Roblox Corporation / Last EXE Make sure to put the code in carefully or it may not be accepted.

Redeeming codes in the Last Pirate can be a challenge if you don’t know where to look. Thankfully, the location is relatively easy to find if you follow the right steps:

Launch the game by pressing the green button. Locate the menu button in the top left of your screen. Click the Twitter icon. Input the code.

It’s important to note that all codes in Roblox are case sensitive and should be copy and pasted into the text box to avoid mistakes.

All expired Last Pirate codes in 2022

When working codes expire in Last Pirate they will be moved here:

Expired Last Pirate Codes Reward Bleak_fat Stat Reset Event 5 LP Chxmei 10,000 Cash Odyssey 20,000 Cash Dream Stat Reset CarinaCaxtez 5 LP PixelJoe Stat Reset

What are Last Pirate codes used for in Roblox?

Last Pirate codes are primarily used to further your character throughout the game. They grant you small bonuses to cash, LP, stats, or just give you a small but useful reward.

Either way, they’re always worth trying and will likely help you become the formidable pirate you always wanted to be.

Those are all the currently working codes in Roblox’s Last Pirate. Be sure to check back regularly as more codes will be added when they become available. In the meantime, check out some of our other Roblox code pages:

