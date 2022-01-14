Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes (January 2022) – How to get free knives & pets

Looking to upgrade your arsenal in Roblox’s Murder Mystery 2? These MM2 codes will get you equipped with the coolest knives and pets that are currently up for grabs.

Roblox developer Nikilis’ Murder Mystery 2 follows a similar format to games like Among Us and Town of Salem, where players get assigned a role and are asked to play their part as either an Innocent, a Murderer, or the Sheriff.

The game revolves around Innocents avoiding the killer, the Murderer being sneaky enough to not alert them, and the Sheriff having to make heads-or-tails out of the resulting mess.

Our list of codes will give players a chance to look their best and use the coolest weapons as they navigate through the web of deception and intrigue. If you’re looking for a new knife or a cool pet, we’ve gathered together all the available codes that are available to redeem for January 2022.

Murder Mystery 2 codes: Free rewards in MM2

There are currently NO ACTIVE CODES in Murder Mystery 2. This was verified on January 14 and will be checked every week.

As codes are made available in the game, we’ll be sure to update you right here:

Code Items

How to redeem Murder Mystery 2 codes in Roblox

The Redeem Codes menu in MM2 is easy to miss if you don’t know where to look.

Follow along with these steps to make things a little easier:

Go to the Murder Mystery 2 experience on the Roblox hub.

on the Roblox hub. Launch the game and wait for it to drop you in

Once you’re in, look for the Inventory button and click on it.

button and click on it. You will find the Enter Code area at the bottom right of your screen.

area at the of your screen. Click on it and input the code that you want to redeem.

After entering the code, hit the Redeem button to receive rewards.

These rewards should be automatically applied if your code was successfully redeemed.

Full list of Murder Mystery 2 expired codes

When codes from the table above expire they will be moved down here so that you can check to see if a code you’re unsure about is out of date or not.

This will be updated just as often as the working codes, so be sure to pop in and see if you’ve missed anything every week:

Code Items COMB4T2 Combat II Knife NatureUpdate 500 gold AL3X Knife (purple) SUBo Knife (green) D3NIS Knife (dark blue) CORL Knife (blue) SK3TCH Knife (orange) PRISM Knife (silver)

What are MM2 codes used for in Roblox?

As seen in the tables above, codes in Murder Mystery 2 unlock special in-game rewards for no additional cost.

Whether that’s a knife or a pet, these free items are typically only available as codes and can’t be found anywhere else in the game.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Murder Mystery 2 codes in Roblox for January 2022.

