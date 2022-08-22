GamingRoblox

Roblox Clicker Simulator codes (August 2022): How to get free luck and boosts

Jessica Filby
codes
Clicker Simulator roblox cover
Roblox Corp

Looking for the best active Clicker Simulator codes in Roblox to grab some free luck boosts without grinding the game for hours? Look no further than these codes.

Clicker Simulator is an addictive collecting experience where success is granted by some lucky rolls and a lot of clicking. Throughout the game, you can collect prizes, hatch eggs to find adorable pets, and so much more. However, getting hold of these prizes is not the easiest element of the game and takes both luck and determination.

With the right codes, you can get some useful luck boosts which will allow you to gather more gems, rebirths, clicks, and everything you need. The codes tend to change regularly so we will be keeping this updated to make sure the active codes are always present.

Clicker Simulator codes in Roblox

Here are the current active Clicker Simulator codes in Roblox, as of August 22, 2022.

Clicker Simulator codesReward
550KCODELIKE23 hours of Double Luck Boost
525KLIKECODE13 hours of 2x Luck Boost
twitter200kluck7 hours of 2x Luck Boost
CODE500KLUCK2 hours of 2x Luck Boost
2HOUR475LUCK2 hours of 2x Luck Boost
2HR500LIKE2 hours of 2x Luck Boost
LUCKY50002 hours of 2x Luck Boost
400DOUBLELUCK2 hours of 2x Luck Boost
LUCKYCODE212 hours of 2x Luck Boost
tokcodeluck122 hours of 2x Luck Boost
2xlongluck3502 hours of 2x Luck Boost
LIKECLICK12Boost
twitter100k2 hours of 2x Luck
325CLICKS21 hour of 2x Clicks

How to redeem Clicker Simulator codes

Roblox putting in Clicker Sim code
Roblox Corp
Make sure to put the code in carefully.

Redeeming Clicker Simulator codes are relatively straightforward to do, once you know where to look. It’s also worth noting that the code will need to be put in as written since the codes are case-sensitive.

  1. Go to Roblox and find the Clicker Simulator game. Then press the green button to launch the game
  2. When the game has launched, click the Menu button on the left of the screen
  3. Press the blue bird Twitter icon
  4. Simply type in the code, or copy and paste it
  5. Press Confirm

All expired Clicker Simulator codes in 2022

The expired Clicker SImulator codes will appear here once they are no longer working.

Clicker Simulator codesReward
freeautohatch1 hour of Free Auto-Hatch
FREEAUTOHATCH52 hours of Auto-Hatch
300DOUBLELUCK1 hour of 2x Luck
300SHINYCHANCE1 hour of 2x Shiny Chance
50klikes5 hours of 2x Luck Boost
30klikes2 hours of 2x Luck Boost
20KLIKES3 hours of free Auto-Hatch
275K2XSHINY1 hour of 2x Shiny Chance
250KLIKECLICKS1 hour of 2x Click Boost
225KLIKECODE1 hour of 2x Shiny Chance
200KLIKECODE1 hour of 2x Shiny Chance
175KLIKELUCK1 hour of 2x Luck
150KCLICKS3 hours of 2x Click Boost
125KLUCK3 hours of 2x Luck Boost
100KLIKES1 hour of Auto-Click
75KLIKES3 hours of 2x Luck Boost
70KLIKES1 free Boost
10KLikes2x Click Boost for 1 Hour
UPDATE4HYPE2x Luck Boost for 1 Hour
20222022 Champion Pet

What are codes in Clicker Simulator used for?

Unfortunately, most of the codes tend to avoid simply giving you items or pets. They are primarily used to give you a bit more luck on your spins and clicks in general.

Those are all the currently active codes for Clicker Simulator for August 2022. Be sure to check back regularly to see if there are any new boosts available.

