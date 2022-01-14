Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes and how to redeem (January 2022)

Here’s a full list of all active Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes for players to redeem in 2022. Expired Mobile Legends codes are also included.

Redeeming Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes unlock lots of nice loot and useful items for free. Those who enjoy the game should really take advantage of these codes, as there’s plenty of them and the developers are always publishing more.

Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all active Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes to redeem and collect your freebies. We’ve also listed all the previous and expired codes, just in case some still work or get re-used in the future.

How to redeem codes in Mobile Legends?

To redeem Mobile Legends codes, load up the game and head over to Settings, and select the Mobile Legends code exchange page.

You’ll need to be logged into your account to redeem Mobile Legends codes and know your account ID. To find it, tap your account profile icon in the upper-right side of the screen. The ID will be displayed here in bold.

Now head to the Mobile Legends website and visit the corresponding Cod Exchange page. Type your ID into the Game ID box, and press Send. You should now find an in-game mail within the Mobile Legends app with a code. Now you just need to copy/paste it into the Verification Code box on the website and you’re all set to get redeeming Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes.

Your verification code is only active for 30 mins, so act quickly once your receive it or you’ll need to start again. Once you’re verified though, you won’t need to go through this process again.

Active Mobile Legends codes

Remember, if a code doesn’t work it may have been used too many times. Some codes have limits on how many times they can be redeemed before they become inactive, while others can be used an infinite amount of times.

We’ll update the list when we receive confirmation that a code has become inactive, just be aware, this can happen at any time. Here’s all the active codes Mobile Legends codes:

mio9cq8i0 (NEW)

76ez9w8i4 (NEW)

axnxfb8i1

g6uduyqv6njx22dey

e9d8dg2jtzht22dg9

z4f9vxjetac922dg4

prscdrtn3am722dew

is50058hz

gm7vca9aku2j22dty

nf2pxqkba5ba22dty

qhv8t3cze2qd22dty

STEVENHEXMAS

CLASHBASHINGXMAS

7tmaf59eqv5n22dg5

naysf92zdbsj22dx6

r57wftehjqyb22dx4

vfy8dnwsjpwy22dj2

85k9bhqx4brk22drj

my5urny6wsv822dhn

jf3fmsreke3922dph

43g9vmtmnwhj22dj4

xqz6w8qcmy9822cxw

baut3njr234r22d77

6v62gg7qhtyx22d4t

mlbbblackfriday

ypxwe83b2udw22d4r

mlbb11megasale

MCC10BVIEWS

csfu57pb8kyp22d4u

4brrwp7wqp2h22cgc

HAPPYMGL2000K

TOMYFRIENDS

MPLBRW3

9bx9b584m5se22cpy

Expired Mobile Legends codes

Here’s all the currently inactive Mobile Legends codes. However, some may still work if they’ve been reactivated by the devs. It’s hard to keep track of unless announced via Twitter. So who knows? Perhaps you’ll get lucky with some of the below codes:

2ghbw228lqs

qszm29yy4cmr22bkf

ovs2kbc228kj

fswj228knvd

v2rsqkv227mb

QVWCDH8UBVM422BXU

NCZKYQCPCRAY22BXT

QJSV7J3NMBHH22BXV

2zyrgf7jg

90m47t7jg

9eb2yhn5m8v522bxt

9dw2bna5j2zz22bxu

9y9y7exqkdxv22bxt

Keepitup

030dm77jg

ck3bcw9rc47622abu

eu3yequqx98722cb4

8k2u167jg

qj5jl77jg

omvh217jg

p91vnj7jg

r3cedb7jg

hag62qfga78y22cgw

fpg6qrcj3nbb22cgv

rjzqsp4y9rs622cnp

uh9wkvzkv8av22cnq

92vpan9p2tzh22bxv

mlbbtwitter

igni

BESTMLBB2021

ingirumimusnocteetconsumimurigni

00NATAN00

ingirum

igni

imus

consumimur

nocteet

ye5u44c34n4y22bpy

6f4etqunne4s22bnv

515onboardwithMasterRamen

txfqcedbhqva2afw – Rewards: 1500 Diamonds

b7udgtr2sq2r22bdc

MLBB20210618highawards

wpfw7t3wquzz22b6q

e73ew6apd4zv22b66

5vj8jfjddc3k22b6t

7e2v4r9vcc5a22b6t

79a7242gfucu22b6t

7chmv3fy66kq22b6t

Efn84r47ny6a22b6n

7d9wb7vg37hr22av6

Eaqm29kxbnk922b6m

5t8z8fth67wc22b6t

4nbpwtb3uybe22ad2

sy389fqgyjjd22afc

t6k6fd2uty5s22afb

fearless

MLBB515onBoardwithSkywee

sy389fqgyjj22afc

34ws5frwwxhe229dw

se94be2mm2dr22afc

ck3bcw9rc47622abu

7ztdzqz7t9e222ae3

wtgmc8ftreh222af7

phh7bkw8apzd22afc

ChouGift

iloveu

supporthero20kills

5eqjbc423k7t229z2

rnrvxqrpawjg229qs

fastestwin

usynpwgsm48a229mq

ctm83ncv5a22um0i1

7d82zdkwy9c9229qx

6bootswin

5eqjbc423k7t229z2

fu5mrxm5j7xc229zv

MLBB

6rhs88qbf8vh22ak9

0kill0deathwin

savage

gupyvk6yw2ka229wp

francochallenge

bewithu

Bsnqii3b7

4epjdv78g3rj22a22

Ramadom

SelenaGift

fqvxmy6ewevc22a75

playlegends

maksmantank

wintergala2020

gupyvk6yw2ka229wp

rzv6wwd2uynr2285d

e9xcuwhd54j226cf

b6dk9tk2y2nm2267

xcm71y44mx0ki47n2

wvhxb8hfk6cx228vr

laylasgift

bsnqii3b7

tfc6eb3u9nc4228tw

ffqwdcunnpjc228vj

