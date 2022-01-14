Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes and how to redeem (January 2022)

Here’s a full list of all active Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes for players to redeem in 2022. Expired Mobile Legends codes are also included.
Redeeming Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes unlock lots of nice loot and useful items for free. Those who enjoy the game should really take advantage of these codes, as there’s plenty of them and the developers are always publishing more.
Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all active Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes to redeem and collect your freebies. We’ve also listed all the previous and expired codes, just in case some still work or get re-used in the future.
How to redeem codes in Mobile Legends?
To redeem Mobile Legends codes, load up the game and head over to Settings, and select the Mobile Legends code exchange page.
You’ll need to be logged into your account to redeem Mobile Legends codes and know your account ID. To find it, tap your account profile icon in the upper-right side of the screen. The ID will be displayed here in bold.
Now head to the Mobile Legends website and visit the corresponding Cod Exchange page. Type your ID into the Game ID box, and press Send. You should now find an in-game mail within the Mobile Legends app with a code. Now you just need to copy/paste it into the Verification Code box on the website and you’re all set to get redeeming Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes.
Your verification code is only active for 30 mins, so act quickly once your receive it or you’ll need to start again. Once you’re verified though, you won’t need to go through this process again.
Active Mobile Legends codes
Remember, if a code doesn’t work it may have been used too many times. Some codes have limits on how many times they can be redeemed before they become inactive, while others can be used an infinite amount of times.
We’ll update the list when we receive confirmation that a code has become inactive, just be aware, this can happen at any time. Here’s all the active codes Mobile Legends codes:
- mio9cq8i0 (NEW)
- 76ez9w8i4 (NEW)
- axnxfb8i1
- g6uduyqv6njx22dey
- e9d8dg2jtzht22dg9
- z4f9vxjetac922dg4
- prscdrtn3am722dew
- is50058hz
- gm7vca9aku2j22dty
- nf2pxqkba5ba22dty
- qhv8t3cze2qd22dty
- STEVENHEXMAS
- CLASHBASHINGXMAS
- 7tmaf59eqv5n22dg5
- naysf92zdbsj22dx6
- r57wftehjqyb22dx4
- vfy8dnwsjpwy22dj2
- 85k9bhqx4brk22drj
- my5urny6wsv822dhn
- jf3fmsreke3922dph
- 43g9vmtmnwhj22dj4
- xqz6w8qcmy9822cxw
- baut3njr234r22d77
- 6v62gg7qhtyx22d4t
- mlbbblackfriday
- ypxwe83b2udw22d4r
- mlbb11megasale
- MCC10BVIEWS
- csfu57pb8kyp22d4u
- 4brrwp7wqp2h22cgc
- HAPPYMGL2000K
- TOMYFRIENDS
- MPLBRW3
- 9bx9b584m5se22cpy
Expired Mobile Legends codes
Here’s all the currently inactive Mobile Legends codes. However, some may still work if they’ve been reactivated by the devs. It’s hard to keep track of unless announced via Twitter. So who knows? Perhaps you’ll get lucky with some of the below codes:
- 2ghbw228lqs
- qszm29yy4cmr22bkf
- ovs2kbc228kj
- fswj228knvd
- v2rsqkv227mb
- QVWCDH8UBVM422BXU
- NCZKYQCPCRAY22BXT
- QJSV7J3NMBHH22BXV
- 2zyrgf7jg
- 90m47t7jg
- 9eb2yhn5m8v522bxt
- 9dw2bna5j2zz22bxu
- 9y9y7exqkdxv22bxt
- Keepitup
- 030dm77jg
- ck3bcw9rc47622abu
- eu3yequqx98722cb4
- 8k2u167jg
- qj5jl77jg
- omvh217jg
- p91vnj7jg
- r3cedb7jg
- hag62qfga78y22cgw
- fpg6qrcj3nbb22cgv
- rjzqsp4y9rs622cnp
- uh9wkvzkv8av22cnq
- 92vpan9p2tzh22bxv
- mlbbtwitter
- igni
- BESTMLBB2021
- ingirumimusnocteetconsumimurigni
- 00NATAN00
- ingirum
- igni
- imus
- consumimur
- nocteet
- ye5u44c34n4y22bpy
- 6f4etqunne4s22bnv
- 515onboardwithMasterRamen
- txfqcedbhqva2afw – Rewards: 1500 Diamonds
- b7udgtr2sq2r22bdc
- MLBB20210618highawards
- wpfw7t3wquzz22b6q
- e73ew6apd4zv22b66
- 5vj8jfjddc3k22b6t
- 7e2v4r9vcc5a22b6t
- 79a7242gfucu22b6t
- 7chmv3fy66kq22b6t
- Efn84r47ny6a22b6n
- 7d9wb7vg37hr22av6
- Eaqm29kxbnk922b6m
- 5t8z8fth67wc22b6t
- 4nbpwtb3uybe22ad2
- sy389fqgyjjd22afc
- t6k6fd2uty5s22afb
- fearless
- MLBB515onBoardwithSkywee
- sy389fqgyjj22afc
- 34ws5frwwxhe229dw
- se94be2mm2dr22afc
- ck3bcw9rc47622abu
- 7ztdzqz7t9e222ae3
- wtgmc8ftreh222af7
- phh7bkw8apzd22afc
- ChouGift
- iloveu
- supporthero20kills
- 5eqjbc423k7t229z2
- rnrvxqrpawjg229qs
- fastestwin
- usynpwgsm48a229mq
- ctm83ncv5a22um0i1
- 7d82zdkwy9c9229qx
- 6bootswin
- 5eqjbc423k7t229z2
- fu5mrxm5j7xc229zv
- MLBB
- 6rhs88qbf8vh22ak9
- 0kill0deathwin
- savage
- gupyvk6yw2ka229wp
- francochallenge
- bewithu
- Bsnqii3b7
- 4epjdv78g3rj22a22
- Ramadom
- SelenaGift
- fqvxmy6ewevc22a75
- playlegends
- maksmantank
- wintergala2020
- gupyvk6yw2ka229wp
- rzv6wwd2uynr2285d
- e9xcuwhd54j226cf
- b6dk9tk2y2nm2267
- xcm71y44mx0ki47n2
- wvhxb8hfk6cx228vr
- laylasgift
- bsnqii3b7
- tfc6eb3u9nc4228tw
- ffqwdcunnpjc228vj
