Roblox Blox Fruits codes (December 2021): How to get money and XP boosts

Blox Fruits codes in Roblox undoubtedly aid in making the journey as a pirate much easier by providing XP boosts, money, in-game titles and even stat refunds. For the month of December 2021, here are all the codes you will be able to redeem.

Roblox is a game that is known for the intensive grind that is required to unlock certain items. However, these codes should ease the grind by giving you a handful of useful boosts.

These codes usually change each month, or around special occasions and holidays. With that said, we’ve got you covered. Here are all the codes you can use for Roblox Blox Fruits in December 2021.

Blox Fruits codes in Roblox (December 2021)

Here is every working code for Blox Fruits in Roblox for December 2021. These codes have been verified and are confirmed to be working as of December 15, 2021. Make sure to check back weekly, as we’ll update you with any new codes right here.

Code Items 3BVISITS 30 Minutes of 2x experience UPD16 20 minutes of 2x experience SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 30 minutes of 2x experience SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 stat reset Sub2NoobMaster123 15 minutes of 2x experience Sub2UncleKizaru stat refund Sub2Daigrock 15 minutes of 2x experience Axiore 20 minutes of 2x experience TantaiGaming 15 minutes of 2x experience StrawHatMaine 15 minutes of 2x experience Sub2OfficialNoobie 20 minutes of 2x experience Fudd10 redeem code for $1 Bignews in-game title TheGreatAce 20 minutes of 2x experience

How to redeem Blox Fruits codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Roblox require you to follow some very simple steps:

Open Blox Fruits and choose a side. Once loaded in, click on the Twitter bird icon above the menu tab. Enter the code you wish to redeem. Then, click on the ‘Try’ button to redeem.

And that’s it! You’ll then be able to enjoy your rewards in Blox Fruits.

All expired Blox Fruits codes in 2021

Below is a list of all expired codes, along with the rewards they previously redeemed. As the codes listed above expire, they will then be moved into this table:

Code Items 1MLIKES_RESET Stat Reset 2BILLION 20 Minutes of 2x EXP THIRDSEA Stat Reset UPD15 20 minutes of 2x EXP UPD14 Redeem code for XP ShutDownFix2 2x Experience 1BILLION Two hours of 2x Experience XMASEXP 2x Experience XMASRESET Stat Reset UPDATE11 30 Minutes of 2x Experience POINTSRESET point reset UPDATE10 Stat Refund CONTROL

15 Minutes of 2x Experience

So, there you have it — everything you need to know about codes for Blox Fruits in December 2021. Be sure to check back weekly, as we’ll update you with any new codes.

For more Roblox tips, tricks, and more promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:

