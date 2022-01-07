Roblox Funky Friday codes (January 2022) – How to get free Points, animations & emotes

Funky Friday codes in Roblox allow you to get free Points, emotes, and animations to become the most stylish competitor around as you face off through rap and dance. In January 2022, there are lots of codes available to redeem.

Lyte Interactive’s Funky Friday is based on Friday Night Funkin’, with free codes available to grant players everything from brand new animations and emotes through to Points, helping to show off their unique style by purchasing items from Bom’s shop.

As players progress through the game’s solo mode or opt to battle it out against other players, they’ll need to hone their rhythm skills as they try to hit their marks, rack up those winning streaks, and take on the toughest battles around. We’ve gathered together all the available codes that are available to redeem for January 2022.

Funky Friday codes in Roblox (January 2022)

Below are all of the currently active Funky Friday codes players can claim, which have been checked in-game and have been confirmed to be active as of January 7, 2022. As more are made available, we’ll be sure to update you right here:

Code Items 100kactive 250 Points 100M 500 Points 1BILCHEESE Lose Control 1MILFAVS Boombox Animation 19DOLLAR Rick Roll Animation 250M 250 Points 9keyishere

500 Points Halfbillion 500 Points MILLIONLIKES Radio Emote SMASHTHATLIKEBUTTON 300 Points XMAS2021

Candy Cane Animation

How to redeem Funky Friday codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Funky Friday is incredibly easy to do, and it only takes a couple of steps:

Proceed to the official Funky Friday page and click the large green button to launch the game. Once in-game, on the top-left side of your screen, you’ll see a Twitter icon. Click that. A window will pop up with ‘ENTER HERE‘. Click that box, and then copy and paste the above codes into it. Press ‘REDEEM‘, and you’ll get a ‘SUCCESS’ message if the code was entered correctly.

Full list of Funky Friday expired codes

There are currently no expired codes, but we will update the table below as and when codes stop working in-game.

Code Items ??? ???

What are Funky Friday codes used for in Roblox?

Simply put, codes for the game can help you earn free Points to purchase animations and emotes, which change the way that you sit on speakers and the poses that you do while trying to keep your cool and score those ‘Sick’ ratings – all of which can go towards showing off your own personal style as you win (or lose) matches either in solo mode or against other players.

New codes are occasionally added to the game and tend not to expire too quickly, so make sure to check back to ensure you’ve claimed all of the latest free rewards.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Funky Friday codes in Roblox for January 2022.

