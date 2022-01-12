Adopt Me! Pets list – All Pets, Eggs & how to get Neon Pets (January 2022)

If you’re looking to get more Pets in Adopt Me! from Roblox, we’ve got a complete list of every Pet you can obtain in the game, how to get them, and what hatches from each Egg.
Adopt Me! is one of the most popular custom games available to play in Roblox. It’s ridiculously cute, giving players the chance to raise (and dress) hundreds of Pets, decorate their own house, and play together with friends.
While it’s mostly a laid-back experience, collectors will no doubt want to obtain every single Pet the game has to offer, especially rare Legendary creatures like the Evil Unicorn, Ghost Dragon, and all of the Golden and Diamond Pets.
This guide includes every Pet that’s been made available in Adopt Me! since it began, as well as tips on how to obtain them all and details on how to get those cool Neon and Mega Neon versions.
- How to get Pets in Adopt Me!
- All Legendary Pets
- All Ultra-Rare Pets
- All Rare Pets
- All Uncommon Pets
- All Common Pets
- How to get Neon and Mega Neon Pets
How to get Pets in Adopt Me!
The main way to get Pets in Adopt Me! is to hatch Eggs. There are three standard Egg types, as well as themed Eggs that hatch specific creatures (for example, a Christmas Egg can hatch an Arctic Reindeer).
There are other methods, though: Some Pets can be purchased with Gingerbread or Candy, others require a Gamepass, and a few Pets can only be obtained via limited-time events, like the Scooby-Doo crossover.
Finally, you can also trade the majority of Pets with other players, so if there’s a Pet you really want but it’s expired, that might be your only way.
We’ve listed all of the Pets in Adopt Me! below, but it’s important to remember that not all of these Pets are currently obtainable, as some are tied to expired events or Eggs that are no longer available.
Adopt Me! Legendary Pets list
|Pet Name
|How to get it
|Albino Monkey
|Open Premium Monkey Boxes
|Arctic Reindeer
|Hatch a Christmas Egg
|Axolotl
|Purchase the Axolotl Gamepass (costs 600 Robux)
|Bat Dragon
|Purchase for 180,000 Candy
|Cerberus
|Purchase the Cerberus Gamepass (costs 500 Robux)
|Cobra
|Purchase the Cobra Gamepass (costs 500 Robux)
|Crow
|Hatch a Farm Egg
|Diamond Dragon
|Earn 1,320 Stars from Star Rewards and hatch a Diamond Egg
|Diamond Griffin
|Earn 1,320 Stars from Star Rewards and hatch a Diamond Egg
|Diamond Ladybug
|Purchase the Diamond Lavender Gamepass (costs 199 Robux) and throw it in the Farm Shop
|Diamond Unicorn
|Earn 1,320 Stars from Star Rewards and hatch a Diamond Egg
|Dodo
|Hatch a Fossil Egg
|Dragon
|Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg
|Evil Unicorn
|Purchase for 108,000 Candy
|Frost Dragon
|Purchase the Frost Dragon Gamepass (costs 1,000 Robux)
|Frost Fury
|Purchase the Frost Fury Gamepass (costs 800 Robux)
|Ghost Dragon
|Purchase the Ghost Dragon Gamepass (costs 1,000 Robux)
|Giraffe
|Hatch a Safari Egg
|Golden Dragon
|Earn 660 Stars from Star Rewards and hatch a Golden Egg
|Golden Griffin
|Earn 660 Stars from Star Rewards and hatch a Golden Egg
|Golden Ladybug
|Purchase the Diamond Lavender Gamepass (costs 199 Robux) and throw it in the Farm Shop
|Golden Penguin
|Purchase the Golden Goldfish Gamepass (costs 225 Robux) and throw it in the Ice Cream Parlor
|Golden Rat
|Open Rat Boxes
|Golden Unicorn
|Earn 660 Stars from Star Rewards and hatch a Golden Egg
|Golden Walrus
|Open Walrus Boxes
|Goldhorn
|Hatch a Mythic Egg
|Griffin
|Purchase the Griffin Gamepass (costs 600 Robux)
|Guardian Lion
|Purchase the Guardian Lion Gamepass (costs 500 Robux)
|Ice Golem
|Purchase the Ice Golem Gamepass (costs 1,000 Robux)
|Kangaroo
|Hatch an Aussie Egg
|King Bee
|Throw Honey (costs 199 Robux) in the Coffee Shop
|Kitsune
|Purchase the Kitsune Gamepass (costs 600 Robux)
|Metal Ox
|Open Ox Boxes
|Monkey King
|Combine 3 Staffs with a Monkey
|Ninja Monkey
|Combine 3 Scrolls with a Monkey
|Octopus
|Hatch an Ocean Egg
|Owl
|Hatch a Farm Egg
|Parrot
|Hatch a Jungle Egg
|Peacock
|Purchase a Peacock Gamepass (costs 550 Robux)
|Phoenix
|Hatch a Mythic Egg
|Queen Bee
|Throw Honey (costs 199 Robux) in the Coffee Shop
|Robo Dog
|Purchase the Robo Dog Gamepass (costs 600 Robux)
|Shadow Dragon
|Purchase the Shadow Dragon Gamepass (costs 1,000 Robux)
|Shark
|Hatch an Ocean Egg
|Skele-Rex
|Purchase for 10,000 Candy
|Snow Owl
|Purchase for 10,000 Gingerbread
|Turtle
|Hatch an Aussie Egg
|Tyrannosaurus Rex
|Hatch a Fossil Egg
|Unicorn
|Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg
Adopt Me! Ultra-Rare Pets list
|Pet Name
|How to get it
|Albino Bat
|Open Bat Boxes
|Arctic Fox
|Hatch a Christmas Egg
|Bee
|Throw Honey (costs 199 Robux) in the Coffee Shop
|Business Monkey
|Combine 3 Briefcases with a Monkey
|Clownfish
|Hatch an Ocean Egg
|Crocodile
|Hatch a Jungle Egg
|Dalmation
|Purchase the Dalmatian Gamepass (costs 250 Robox)
|Deinonychus
|Hatch a Fossil Egg
|Flamingo
|Hatch a Safari Egg
|Frog
|Hatch an Aussie Egg
|Ghost Bunny
|Purchase for 4,000 Candy
|Ginger Cat
|Earn 210 Stars from Star Rewards
|Hedgehog
|Purchase for 80,500 Gingerbread
|Horse
|Purchase the Horse Gamepass (costs 300 Robux)
|Hydra
|Hatch a Mythic Egg
|Koala
|Hatch an Aussie Egg
|Ladybug
|Purchase the Diamond Lavender Gamepass (costs 199 Robux) and throw it in the Farm Shop
|Lamb
|Purchase the Lamb Gamepass (costs 250 Robux)
|Lion
|Hatch a Safari Egg
|Llama
|Hatch a Farm Egg
|Lunar Ox
|Open Ox Boxes
|Panda
|Purchase the Panda Gamepass (costs 246 Robux)
|Penguin
|Purchase the Golden Goldfish Gamepass (costs 225 Robux) and throw it in the Ice Cream Parlor
|Platypus
|Hatch a Jungle Egg
|Puffin
|Purchase for 120,000 Gingerbread
|Red Panda
|Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg
|Red Squirrel
|Purchase the Red Squirrel Gamepass (costs 200 Robux)
|Sabertooth
|Hatch a Fossil Egg
|Shiba Inu
|Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg
|Skeleton Dog
|Purchase for 1,200 Candy
|Sloth
|Purchase the Sloth Gamepass (costs 199 Robux)
|St Bernard
|Found inside the 2021 Advent Calendar
|Starfish
|Earn 550 Stars from Star Rewards
|Toucan
|Earn 400 Stars from Star Rewards
|Toy Monkey
|Combine 3 Cymbals with a Monkey
|Turkey
|Hatch a Farm Egg
|Wyvern
|Hatch a Mythic Egg
|Yeti
|Purchase for 6,000 Gingerbread
|Zombie Buffalo
|Purchase for 36,000 Candy
Adopt Me! Rare Pets list
|Pet Name
|How to get it
|Australian Kelpie
|Hatch an Aussie Egg
|Beaver
|Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg
|Brown Bear
|Hatch a Jungle Egg
|Bunny
|Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg
|Cow
|Hatch a Farm Egg
|Dilophosaurus
|Hatch a Fossil Egg
|Elephant
|Hatch a Safari Egg
|Emu
|Hatch an Aussie Egg
|Husky
|Purchase for 40,000 Gingerbread
|Hyena
|Hatch a Safari Egg
|Lynx
|Purchase for 4,000 Gingerbread
|Merhorse
|Hatch a Mythic Egg
|Monkey
|Open Monkey Boxes
|Musk Ox
|Purchase for 3,500 Gingerbread
|Narwhal
|Hatch an Ocean Egg
|Ox
|Open Ox Boxes
|Pig
|Hatch a Farm Egg
|Polar Bear
|Hatch a Christmas Egg
|Pterodactyl
|Hatch a Fossil Egg
|Rabbit
|Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg
|Rat
|Open Rat Boxes
|Reindeer
|Found inside the 2019 Advent Calendar
|Rhino
|Hatch a Jungle Egg
|Sasquatch
|Hatch a Mythic Egg
|Seahorse
|Hatch an Ocean Egg
|Shrew
|Purchase for 23,000 Gingerbread
|Snow Puma
|Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg
|Swan
|Hatch a Christmas Egg
|Woolly Mammoth
|Hatch a Fossil Egg
Adopt Me! Uncommon Pets list
|Pet Name
|How to get it
|Bat
|Open a Bat Box
|Black Panther
|Hatch a Jungle Egg
|Capybara
|Hatch a Jungle Egg
|Chocolate Labrador
|Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg
|Crab
|Hatch an Ocean Egg
|Dingo
|Hatch an Aussie Egg
|Dolphin
|Hatch an Ocean Egg
|Drake
|Hatch a Farm Egg
|Fennec Fox
|Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg
|Glyptodon
|Hatch a Fossil Egg
|Kirin
|Hatch a Mythic Egg
|Meerkat
|Hatch a Safari Egg
|Pet Rock
|Obtained for free on April Fools Day 2020
|Pink Cat
|Hatch a Pink Egg
|Puma
|Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg
|Scorpion
|Purchase for 300 Candy
|Silly Duck
|Hatch a Farm Egg
|Snowman
|Purchase for 2,000 Gingerbread
|Snow Cat
|Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg
|Snow Leopard
|Purchase for 10,000 Gingerbread
|Stegosaurus
|Hatch a Fossil Egg
|Triceratops
|Hatch a Fossil Egg
|Wild Boar
|Hatch a Safari Egg
|Wolf
|Hatch a Christmas Egg
Adopt Me! Common Pets list
|Pet Name
|How to get it
|Bandicoot
|Hatch an Aussie Egg
|Buffalo
|Hatch a Pet Egg or Cracked Egg
|Cat
|Hatch a Starter Egg, Pet Egg, or Cracked Egg
|Chick
|Hatch the Easter 2020 Egg
|Chicken
|Hatch a Farm Egg
|Dog
|Hatch a Starter Egg, Pet Egg, or Cracked Egg
|Ground Sloth
|Hatch a Fossil Egg
|Otter
|Hatch a Pet Egg or a Cracked Egg
|Robin
|Hatch a Christmas Egg
|Tasmanian Tiger
|Hatch a Fossil Egg
|Scoob
|Obtained for free during the Scooby-Doo event
|Stingray
|Hatch an Ocean Egg
|Wolpertinger
|Hatch a Mythic Egg
How to get Neon and Mega Neon Pets in Adopt Me!
If you’re looking to take your Adopt Me! Pet collection to the next level, you can do that by visiting the Neon Cave and crafting Neon and Mega Neon Pets to add to your lineup.
In order to create a Neon Pet, you’ll need to combine four fully-grown Pets of the same type. Then, to create a Mega Neon Pet, you’ll need to combine four of the same Neon Pet type.
The only Pets that don’t have Neon or Mega Neon versions are Chick, Pet Rock, Pumpkin, Scoob, and 2D Kitty Pets, although these have all expired now so you can create to your heart’s content.
That’s everything you need to know about Pets in Adopt Me! Check out some of our other Roblox guides below:
