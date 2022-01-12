Adopt Me! Pets list – All Pets, Eggs & how to get Neon Pets (January 2022)

If you’re looking to get more Pets in Adopt Me! from Roblox, we’ve got a complete list of every Pet you can obtain in the game, how to get them, and what hatches from each Egg.

Adopt Me! is one of the most popular custom games available to play in Roblox. It’s ridiculously cute, giving players the chance to raise (and dress) hundreds of Pets, decorate their own house, and play together with friends.

While it’s mostly a laid-back experience, collectors will no doubt want to obtain every single Pet the game has to offer, especially rare Legendary creatures like the Evil Unicorn, Ghost Dragon, and all of the Golden and Diamond Pets.

This guide includes every Pet that’s been made available in Adopt Me! since it began, as well as tips on how to obtain them all and details on how to get those cool Neon and Mega Neon versions.

How to get Pets in Adopt Me!

The main way to get Pets in Adopt Me! is to hatch Eggs. There are three standard Egg types, as well as themed Eggs that hatch specific creatures (for example, a Christmas Egg can hatch an Arctic Reindeer).

There are other methods, though: Some Pets can be purchased with Gingerbread or Candy, others require a Gamepass, and a few Pets can only be obtained via limited-time events, like the Scooby-Doo crossover.

Finally, you can also trade the majority of Pets with other players, so if there’s a Pet you really want but it’s expired, that might be your only way.

We’ve listed all of the Pets in Adopt Me! below, but it’s important to remember that not all of these Pets are currently obtainable, as some are tied to expired events or Eggs that are no longer available.

Adopt Me! Legendary Pets list

Pet Name How to get it Albino Monkey Open Premium Monkey Boxes Arctic Reindeer Hatch a Christmas Egg Axolotl Purchase the Axolotl Gamepass (costs 600 Robux) Bat Dragon Purchase for 180,000 Candy Cerberus Purchase the Cerberus Gamepass (costs 500 Robux) Cobra Purchase the Cobra Gamepass (costs 500 Robux) Crow Hatch a Farm Egg Diamond Dragon Earn 1,320 Stars from Star Rewards and hatch a Diamond Egg Diamond Griffin Earn 1,320 Stars from Star Rewards and hatch a Diamond Egg Diamond Ladybug Purchase the Diamond Lavender Gamepass (costs 199 Robux) and throw it in the Farm Shop Diamond Unicorn Earn 1,320 Stars from Star Rewards and hatch a Diamond Egg Dodo Hatch a Fossil Egg Dragon Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg Evil Unicorn Purchase for 108,000 Candy Frost Dragon Purchase the Frost Dragon Gamepass (costs 1,000 Robux) Frost Fury Purchase the Frost Fury Gamepass (costs 800 Robux) Ghost Dragon Purchase the Ghost Dragon Gamepass (costs 1,000 Robux) Giraffe Hatch a Safari Egg Golden Dragon Earn 660 Stars from Star Rewards and hatch a Golden Egg Golden Griffin Earn 660 Stars from Star Rewards and hatch a Golden Egg Golden Ladybug Purchase the Diamond Lavender Gamepass (costs 199 Robux) and throw it in the Farm Shop Golden Penguin Purchase the Golden Goldfish Gamepass (costs 225 Robux) and throw it in the Ice Cream Parlor Golden Rat Open Rat Boxes Golden Unicorn Earn 660 Stars from Star Rewards and hatch a Golden Egg Golden Walrus Open Walrus Boxes Goldhorn Hatch a Mythic Egg Griffin Purchase the Griffin Gamepass (costs 600 Robux) Guardian Lion Purchase the Guardian Lion Gamepass (costs 500 Robux) Ice Golem Purchase the Ice Golem Gamepass (costs 1,000 Robux) Kangaroo Hatch an Aussie Egg King Bee Throw Honey (costs 199 Robux) in the Coffee Shop Kitsune Purchase the Kitsune Gamepass (costs 600 Robux) Metal Ox Open Ox Boxes Monkey King Combine 3 Staffs with a Monkey Ninja Monkey Combine 3 Scrolls with a Monkey Octopus Hatch an Ocean Egg Owl Hatch a Farm Egg Parrot Hatch a Jungle Egg Peacock Purchase a Peacock Gamepass (costs 550 Robux) Phoenix Hatch a Mythic Egg Queen Bee Throw Honey (costs 199 Robux) in the Coffee Shop Robo Dog Purchase the Robo Dog Gamepass (costs 600 Robux) Shadow Dragon Purchase the Shadow Dragon Gamepass (costs 1,000 Robux) Shark Hatch an Ocean Egg Skele-Rex Purchase for 10,000 Candy Snow Owl Purchase for 10,000 Gingerbread Turtle Hatch an Aussie Egg Tyrannosaurus Rex Hatch a Fossil Egg Unicorn Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg

Adopt Me! Ultra-Rare Pets list

Pet Name How to get it Albino Bat Open Bat Boxes Arctic Fox Hatch a Christmas Egg Bee Throw Honey (costs 199 Robux) in the Coffee Shop Business Monkey Combine 3 Briefcases with a Monkey Clownfish Hatch an Ocean Egg Crocodile Hatch a Jungle Egg Dalmation Purchase the Dalmatian Gamepass (costs 250 Robox) Deinonychus Hatch a Fossil Egg Flamingo Hatch a Safari Egg Frog Hatch an Aussie Egg Ghost Bunny Purchase for 4,000 Candy Ginger Cat Earn 210 Stars from Star Rewards Hedgehog Purchase for 80,500 Gingerbread Horse Purchase the Horse Gamepass (costs 300 Robux) Hydra Hatch a Mythic Egg Koala Hatch an Aussie Egg Ladybug Purchase the Diamond Lavender Gamepass (costs 199 Robux) and throw it in the Farm Shop Lamb Purchase the Lamb Gamepass (costs 250 Robux) Lion Hatch a Safari Egg Llama Hatch a Farm Egg Lunar Ox Open Ox Boxes Panda Purchase the Panda Gamepass (costs 246 Robux) Penguin Purchase the Golden Goldfish Gamepass (costs 225 Robux) and throw it in the Ice Cream Parlor Platypus Hatch a Jungle Egg Puffin Purchase for 120,000 Gingerbread Red Panda Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg Red Squirrel Purchase the Red Squirrel Gamepass (costs 200 Robux) Sabertooth Hatch a Fossil Egg Shiba Inu Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg Skeleton Dog Purchase for 1,200 Candy Sloth Purchase the Sloth Gamepass (costs 199 Robux) St Bernard Found inside the 2021 Advent Calendar Starfish Earn 550 Stars from Star Rewards Toucan Earn 400 Stars from Star Rewards Toy Monkey Combine 3 Cymbals with a Monkey Turkey Hatch a Farm Egg Wyvern Hatch a Mythic Egg Yeti Purchase for 6,000 Gingerbread Zombie Buffalo Purchase for 36,000 Candy

Adopt Me! Rare Pets list

Pet Name How to get it Australian Kelpie Hatch an Aussie Egg Beaver Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg Brown Bear Hatch a Jungle Egg Bunny Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg Cow Hatch a Farm Egg Dilophosaurus Hatch a Fossil Egg Elephant Hatch a Safari Egg Emu Hatch an Aussie Egg Husky Purchase for 40,000 Gingerbread Hyena Hatch a Safari Egg Lynx Purchase for 4,000 Gingerbread Merhorse Hatch a Mythic Egg Monkey Open Monkey Boxes Musk Ox Purchase for 3,500 Gingerbread Narwhal Hatch an Ocean Egg Ox Open Ox Boxes Pig Hatch a Farm Egg Polar Bear Hatch a Christmas Egg Pterodactyl Hatch a Fossil Egg Rabbit Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg Rat Open Rat Boxes Reindeer Found inside the 2019 Advent Calendar Rhino Hatch a Jungle Egg Sasquatch Hatch a Mythic Egg Seahorse Hatch an Ocean Egg Shrew Purchase for 23,000 Gingerbread Snow Puma Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg Swan Hatch a Christmas Egg Woolly Mammoth Hatch a Fossil Egg

Adopt Me! Uncommon Pets list

Pet Name How to get it Bat Open a Bat Box Black Panther Hatch a Jungle Egg Capybara Hatch a Jungle Egg Chocolate Labrador Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg Crab Hatch an Ocean Egg Dingo Hatch an Aussie Egg Dolphin Hatch an Ocean Egg Drake Hatch a Farm Egg Fennec Fox Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg Glyptodon Hatch a Fossil Egg Kirin Hatch a Mythic Egg Meerkat Hatch a Safari Egg Pet Rock Obtained for free on April Fools Day 2020 Pink Cat Hatch a Pink Egg Puma Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg Scorpion Purchase for 300 Candy Silly Duck Hatch a Farm Egg Snowman Purchase for 2,000 Gingerbread Snow Cat Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg Snow Leopard Purchase for 10,000 Gingerbread Stegosaurus Hatch a Fossil Egg Triceratops Hatch a Fossil Egg Wild Boar Hatch a Safari Egg Wolf Hatch a Christmas Egg

Adopt Me! Common Pets list

Pet Name How to get it Bandicoot Hatch an Aussie Egg Buffalo Hatch a Pet Egg or Cracked Egg Cat Hatch a Starter Egg, Pet Egg, or Cracked Egg Chick Hatch the Easter 2020 Egg Chicken Hatch a Farm Egg Dog Hatch a Starter Egg, Pet Egg, or Cracked Egg Ground Sloth Hatch a Fossil Egg Otter Hatch a Pet Egg or a Cracked Egg Robin Hatch a Christmas Egg Tasmanian Tiger Hatch a Fossil Egg Scoob Obtained for free during the Scooby-Doo event Stingray Hatch an Ocean Egg Wolpertinger Hatch a Mythic Egg

How to get Neon and Mega Neon Pets in Adopt Me!

If you’re looking to take your Adopt Me! Pet collection to the next level, you can do that by visiting the Neon Cave and crafting Neon and Mega Neon Pets to add to your lineup.

Advertisement

In order to create a Neon Pet, you’ll need to combine four fully-grown Pets of the same type. Then, to create a Mega Neon Pet, you’ll need to combine four of the same Neon Pet type.

The only Pets that don’t have Neon or Mega Neon versions are Chick, Pet Rock, Pumpkin, Scoob, and 2D Kitty Pets, although these have all expired now so you can create to your heart’s content.

That’s everything you need to know about Pets in Adopt Me! Check out some of our other Roblox guides below:

