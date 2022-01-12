 Adopt Me! Pets list - All Pets, Eggs & how to get Neon Pets (January 2022) - Dexerto
Logo
Roblox

Adopt Me! Pets list – All Pets, Eggs & how to get Neon Pets (January 2022)

Published: 12/Jan/2022 13:11

by Daniel Megarry
A dog Pet appearing in Adopt Me in Roblox
Roblox / Uplift Games

Share

If you’re looking to get more Pets in Adopt Me! from Roblox, we’ve got a complete list of every Pet you can obtain in the game, how to get them, and what hatches from each Egg.

Adopt Me! is one of the most popular custom games available to play in Roblox. It’s ridiculously cute, giving players the chance to raise (and dress) hundreds of Pets, decorate their own house, and play together with friends.

While it’s mostly a laid-back experience, collectors will no doubt want to obtain every single Pet the game has to offer, especially rare Legendary creatures like the Evil Unicorn, Ghost Dragon, and all of the Golden and Diamond Pets.

Advertisement

This guide includes every Pet that’s been made available in Adopt Me! since it began, as well as tips on how to obtain them all and details on how to get those cool Neon and Mega Neon versions.

Contents

Adopt Me Pets
Roblox / Uplift Games
There are loads of Pets to discover in Adopt Me! including this Bee.

How to get Pets in Adopt Me!

The main way to get Pets in Adopt Me! is to hatch Eggs. There are three standard Egg types, as well as themed Eggs that hatch specific creatures (for example, a Christmas Egg can hatch an Arctic Reindeer).

There are other methods, though: Some Pets can be purchased with Gingerbread or Candy, others require a Gamepass, and a few Pets can only be obtained via limited-time events, like the Scooby-Doo crossover.

Advertisement

Finally, you can also trade the majority of Pets with other players, so if there’s a Pet you really want but it’s expired, that might be your only way.

We’ve listed all of the Pets in Adopt Me! below, but it’s important to remember that not all of these Pets are currently obtainable, as some are tied to expired events or Eggs that are no longer available.

Adopt Me! Legendary Pets list

Pet Name How to get it
Albino Monkey Open Premium Monkey Boxes
Arctic Reindeer Hatch a Christmas Egg
Axolotl Purchase the Axolotl Gamepass (costs 600 Robux)
Bat Dragon Purchase for 180,000 Candy
Cerberus Purchase the Cerberus Gamepass (costs 500 Robux)
Cobra Purchase the Cobra Gamepass (costs 500 Robux)
Crow Hatch a Farm Egg
Diamond Dragon Earn 1,320 Stars from Star Rewards and hatch a Diamond Egg
Diamond Griffin Earn 1,320 Stars from Star Rewards and hatch a Diamond Egg
Diamond Ladybug Purchase the Diamond Lavender Gamepass (costs 199 Robux) and throw it in the Farm Shop
Diamond Unicorn Earn 1,320 Stars from Star Rewards and hatch a Diamond Egg
Dodo Hatch a Fossil Egg
Dragon Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg
Evil Unicorn Purchase for 108,000 Candy
Frost Dragon Purchase the Frost Dragon Gamepass (costs 1,000 Robux)
Frost Fury Purchase the Frost Fury Gamepass (costs 800 Robux)
Ghost Dragon Purchase the Ghost Dragon Gamepass (costs 1,000 Robux)
Giraffe Hatch a Safari Egg
Golden Dragon Earn 660 Stars from Star Rewards and hatch a Golden Egg
Golden Griffin Earn 660 Stars from Star Rewards and hatch a Golden Egg
Golden Ladybug Purchase the Diamond Lavender Gamepass (costs 199 Robux) and throw it in the Farm Shop
Golden Penguin Purchase the Golden Goldfish Gamepass (costs 225 Robux) and throw it in the Ice Cream Parlor
Golden Rat Open Rat Boxes
Golden Unicorn Earn 660 Stars from Star Rewards and hatch a Golden Egg
Golden Walrus Open Walrus Boxes
Goldhorn Hatch a Mythic Egg
Griffin Purchase the Griffin Gamepass (costs 600 Robux)
Guardian Lion Purchase the Guardian Lion Gamepass (costs 500 Robux)
Ice Golem Purchase the Ice Golem Gamepass (costs 1,000 Robux)
Kangaroo Hatch an Aussie Egg
King Bee Throw Honey (costs 199 Robux) in the Coffee Shop
Kitsune Purchase the Kitsune Gamepass (costs 600 Robux)
Metal Ox Open Ox Boxes
Monkey King Combine 3 Staffs with a Monkey
Ninja Monkey Combine 3 Scrolls with a Monkey
Octopus Hatch an Ocean Egg
Owl Hatch a Farm Egg
Parrot Hatch a Jungle Egg
Peacock Purchase a Peacock Gamepass (costs 550 Robux)
Phoenix Hatch a Mythic Egg
Queen Bee Throw Honey (costs 199 Robux) in the Coffee Shop
Robo Dog Purchase the Robo Dog Gamepass (costs 600 Robux)
Shadow Dragon Purchase the Shadow Dragon Gamepass (costs 1,000 Robux)
Shark Hatch an Ocean Egg
Skele-Rex Purchase for 10,000 Candy
Snow Owl Purchase for 10,000 Gingerbread
Turtle Hatch an Aussie Egg
Tyrannosaurus Rex Hatch a Fossil Egg
Unicorn Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg

Adopt Me! Ultra-Rare Pets list

Pet Name How to get it
Albino Bat Open Bat Boxes
Arctic Fox Hatch a Christmas Egg
Bee Throw Honey (costs 199 Robux) in the Coffee Shop
Business Monkey Combine 3 Briefcases with a Monkey
Clownfish Hatch an Ocean Egg
Crocodile Hatch a Jungle Egg
Dalmation Purchase the Dalmatian Gamepass (costs 250 Robox)
Deinonychus Hatch a Fossil Egg
Flamingo Hatch a Safari Egg
Frog Hatch an Aussie Egg
Ghost Bunny Purchase for 4,000 Candy
Ginger Cat Earn 210 Stars from Star Rewards
Hedgehog Purchase for 80,500 Gingerbread
Horse Purchase the Horse Gamepass (costs 300 Robux)
Hydra Hatch a Mythic Egg
Koala Hatch an Aussie Egg
Ladybug Purchase the Diamond Lavender Gamepass (costs 199 Robux) and throw it in the Farm Shop
Lamb Purchase the Lamb Gamepass (costs 250 Robux)
Lion Hatch a Safari Egg
Llama Hatch a Farm Egg
Lunar Ox Open Ox Boxes
Panda Purchase the Panda Gamepass (costs 246 Robux)
Penguin Purchase the Golden Goldfish Gamepass (costs 225 Robux) and throw it in the Ice Cream Parlor
Platypus Hatch a Jungle Egg
Puffin Purchase for 120,000 Gingerbread
Red Panda Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg
Red Squirrel Purchase the Red Squirrel Gamepass (costs 200 Robux)
Sabertooth Hatch a Fossil Egg
Shiba Inu Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg
Skeleton Dog Purchase for 1,200 Candy
Sloth Purchase the Sloth Gamepass (costs 199 Robux)
St Bernard Found inside the 2021 Advent Calendar
Starfish Earn 550 Stars from Star Rewards
Toucan Earn 400 Stars from Star Rewards
Toy Monkey Combine 3 Cymbals with a Monkey
Turkey Hatch a Farm Egg
Wyvern Hatch a Mythic Egg
Yeti Purchase for 6,000 Gingerbread
Zombie Buffalo Purchase for 36,000 Candy

Adopt Me! Rare Pets list

Pet Name How to get it
Australian Kelpie Hatch an Aussie Egg
Beaver Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg
Brown Bear Hatch a Jungle Egg
Bunny Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg
Cow Hatch a Farm Egg
Dilophosaurus Hatch a Fossil Egg
Elephant Hatch a Safari Egg
Emu Hatch an Aussie Egg
Husky Purchase for 40,000 Gingerbread
Hyena Hatch a Safari Egg
Lynx Purchase for 4,000 Gingerbread
Merhorse Hatch a Mythic Egg
Monkey Open Monkey Boxes
Musk Ox Purchase for 3,500 Gingerbread
Narwhal Hatch an Ocean Egg
Ox Open Ox Boxes
Pig Hatch a Farm Egg
Polar Bear Hatch a Christmas Egg
Pterodactyl Hatch a Fossil Egg
Rabbit Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg
Rat Open Rat Boxes
Reindeer Found inside the 2019 Advent Calendar
Rhino Hatch a Jungle Egg
Sasquatch Hatch a Mythic Egg
Seahorse Hatch an Ocean Egg
Shrew Purchase for 23,000 Gingerbread
Snow Puma Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg
Swan Hatch a Christmas Egg
Woolly Mammoth Hatch a Fossil Egg

Adopt Me! Uncommon Pets list

Pet Name How to get it
Bat Open a Bat Box
Black Panther Hatch a Jungle Egg
Capybara Hatch a Jungle Egg
Chocolate Labrador Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg
Crab Hatch an Ocean Egg
Dingo Hatch an Aussie Egg
Dolphin Hatch an Ocean Egg
Drake Hatch a Farm Egg
Fennec Fox Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg
Glyptodon Hatch a Fossil Egg
Kirin Hatch a Mythic Egg
Meerkat Hatch a Safari Egg
Pet Rock Obtained for free on April Fools Day 2020
Pink Cat Hatch a Pink Egg
Puma Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg
Scorpion Purchase for 300 Candy
Silly Duck Hatch a Farm Egg
Snowman Purchase for 2,000 Gingerbread
Snow Cat Hatch a Pet Egg, Cracked Egg, or Royal Egg
Snow Leopard Purchase for 10,000 Gingerbread
Stegosaurus Hatch a Fossil Egg
Triceratops Hatch a Fossil Egg
Wild Boar Hatch a Safari Egg
Wolf Hatch a Christmas Egg

Adopt Me! Common Pets list

Pet Name How to get it
Bandicoot Hatch an Aussie Egg
Buffalo Hatch a Pet Egg or Cracked Egg
Cat Hatch a Starter Egg, Pet Egg, or Cracked Egg
Chick Hatch the Easter 2020 Egg
Chicken Hatch a Farm Egg
Dog Hatch a Starter Egg, Pet Egg, or Cracked Egg
Ground Sloth Hatch a Fossil Egg
Otter Hatch a Pet Egg or a Cracked Egg
Robin Hatch a Christmas Egg
Tasmanian Tiger Hatch a Fossil Egg
Scoob Obtained for free during the Scooby-Doo event
Stingray Hatch an Ocean Egg
Wolpertinger Hatch a Mythic Egg

How to get Neon and Mega Neon Pets in Adopt Me!

A Neon Pet in Adopt Me!
Roblox / Uplift Games
Each Pet will have a different kind of glow when you create a Neon version.

If you’re looking to take your Adopt Me! Pet collection to the next level, you can do that by visiting the Neon Cave and crafting Neon and Mega Neon Pets to add to your lineup.

Advertisement

In order to create a Neon Pet, you’ll need to combine four fully-grown Pets of the same type. Then, to create a Mega Neon Pet, you’ll need to combine four of the same Neon Pet type.

The only Pets that don’t have Neon or Mega Neon versions are Chick, Pet Rock, Pumpkin, Scoob, and 2D Kitty Pets, although these have all expired now so you can create to your heart’s content.

That’s everything you need to know about Pets in Adopt Me! Check out some of our other Roblox guides below:

The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | How to drop itemsShindo Life codes | Bee Swarm codes | Pet Simulator X codesMuscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codesFunky Friday codes | Roblox music codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | All Star Tower Defense codes

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement