Archero promo codes (January 2022): How to get free Coins, Gems & Energy

Archero promo codes can help you get some free Gems, Energy, and Coins to progress further through the game, but are there any codes in January 2022? Let’s find out.

In the popular mobile RNG game Archero, players travel through short levels while using their archery skills and upgrades to eliminate never-ending waves of enemies that have taken over the world.

While the game might seem very simple at first, there’s actually a lot of depth for those who stick with it for long enough, with plenty of new heroes, weapons, and chapters to unlock along the way.

To do that, though, you’ll need a lot of resources to help you out. That’s where promo codes come in, as these give you another way to earn Gems, Energy, Coins, and even Equipment fast.

Advertisement

Contents

Archero promo codes in January 2022

There are no working promo codes available for Archero in January. They appear and disappear all the time, though, so make sure you check back soon for updates.

We’ll share any new codes in the table below when they get added to the game.

Code Reward – –

How to redeem promo codes in Archero

In order to redeem promo codes in Archero, you’ll need to do the following:

Open the Archero app on your chosen device. Click the gear symbol in the top left corner of the screen to open the Settings page. Select ‘Insert Promo Code’ at the bottom of the page. Type in your code. Press the ‘Claim’ button and it will tell you if it’s successful or expired.

All expired Archero promo codes

Below you’ll find all of the expired Archero promo codes and what they were used for:

Code Reward archerhi 10 Gems, 5,000 Coins, and a Gold Key archero1 100 Gems, 2,000 Coins, and an Owl Pet archeroduo 20 Gems, 2,000 Coins, and a Ring archerofun 20 Gems, 5,000 Coins, and a Gold Key archerogo 20 Gems, 20 Sapphires, and Scrolls archerowin 20 Gems, 2,000 Coins, and a Bright Robe goodarcher 20 Gems, 5,000 Coins, and a Gold Key image 2,000 Coins, 20 Energy, and Chest Key lovearchero 100 Sapphires, 214 Coins, and 5 Purple Tickets YOUTH 61 Gems, 6,100 Coins, and 10 Energy

What are promo codes used for in Archero?

There’s no denying that Archero is an addictive game, but as you progress further through the chapters it becomes progressively harder. Promo codes are used to get resources to help make things a little easier.

Advertisement

Some of the rewards on offer include Energy to give you more chances to play, Gems to continue if you get eliminated, and Coins that let you purchase new Talents to make you permanently stronger.

While promo codes are a quick way to get free items, you should always be checking your Achievements Page, Login Gifts, and Mail too, as they will regularly reward you with Gems and Energy to use in Archero.

If there’s ever any downtime in the game, it’s also worth looking out for one-off rewards, as the Archero devs sometimes give these out to make up for lost time.

Advertisement

That’s everything you need to know about redeeming promo codes in Archero!

If you’re looking for something new to play, check out some of our other promo code roundups below:

The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | How to drop items | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Bee Swarm codes | Slayers Unleashed codes | Warframe codes | Muscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Honkai Impact codes