One Piece Odyssey: Platforms, story, trailer & more

One Piece is receiving the full JRPG treatment in the form of One Piece Odyssey, as part of the historic anime and manga’s 25th-anniversary celebrations. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming title, from the story it’s telling to the platforms fans can play on.

The world’s best-selling manga, One Piece, is celebrating it’s 25th-anniversary in 2022 and fans are being treated to the best possible birthday present. Bandai Namco and ILCA, Inc have announced a fully-fledged JRPG starring Luffy and The Straw Hat Pirates.

One Piece has had plenty of video games in the past, but the opportunity to take control of the colorful characters in a vast open-world will be a dream come true for long-time fans.

Here’s everything we know so far about One Piece Odyssey, including story and gameplay details.

One Piece Odyssey trailers

On March 28, 2022, Bandai Namco dropped the announcement trailer for One Piece Odyssey, giving fans their first look at what the adventure has in store for them. Check it out below:

The reveal trailer was accompanied by a short interview with producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki, who answered some of the burning questions that One Piece obsessives might have about the development of the game. Take a look at that below:

Is there a One Piece Odyssey release date yet?

Sadly, there is no official release date for One Piece Odessey right now, but the reveal trailer did assure fans that it will be coming later in 2022.

Given that One Piece Odyssey was first announced in March, we’d expect a fall 2022 release date, but this is far from confirmed. Bandai Namco will reveal more details in the coming months, perhaps at E3 2022.

One Piece Odyssey platforms

One Piece Odyssey will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. There has been no confirmation as of yet about a Nintendo Switch version, but given the console’s large Japanese playerbase, don’t be surprised to see a port later down the line.

One Piece Odyssey story

One Piece Odyssey will be a totally original story not yet seen in the franchise’s manga or anime, with series creator Eiichiro Oda playing an advisory role.

From the trailer, we can see that the gang is stranded and separated on a mysterious island after the Thousand Sunny is destroyed, and Luffy is missing his trademark straw hat.

The overarching narrative will see the Straw Hats reunite and try to escape the island, but we’re sure it won’t all be smooth sailing along the way. There aren’t too many more story details available right now, but fans can expect to see more as new trailers drop ahead of launch.

One Piece Odyssey gameplay

One Piece Odyssey will see players take control of series protagonist Luffy, as well as Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Robin, Frankie, and Brook. Combat is turn-based, so expect each character to have a unique set of skills and playstyle.

The game is being described as a “full-blown RPG,” meaning each character will have a host of abilities to unlock as you progress through the story. It isn’t clear yet if it’s possible to choose a party of characters to use in battle, or if these a predetermined based on the encounter.

Exploring the island as Luffy will make up a large portion of the game. The trailer showed the captain running climbing across a gorgeous map, with plenty of dungeons to conquer and treasure to find.

There you have it! That was everything we know so far about One Piece Odyssey. We’ll update this page with all of the latest information as and when it’s announced, so be sure to check back here regularly.

