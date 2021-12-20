Roblox Slayers Unleashed codes December 2021 – Free rerolls

Slayers Unleashed codes in Roblox can be used to grant free rerolls, helping to kick your effectiveness up a notch as you take on a slew of demons. In December 2021, there are lots of codes available to reroll power, change stats, and even breathing styles.

Redeeming these codes in Slayers Unleashed can give players a whole host of different rerolls in the Roblox game, allowing you to change things up about your character if you want to try a slightly different style of play.

Inspired by the anime fighter, Demon Slayer – also known as Kimetsu no Yaiba – the game sends players off into a dangerous world to customize their character to fight against enemies in PvP & PvE. For December, we’ve gathered every available code so far that you’ll need to make your experience much more rewarding.

Updated December 20, 2021, with new codes.

Contents

Slayers Unleashed codes in Roblox (December 2021)

Here are all of the newest Slayers Unleashed codes players can claim as of December 20, 2021.

Where noted via a set of numbers beside the code in brackets, you can also swap the last number of a listed code to unlock variations of the code. For example, ;code rrace1! also works as ;code rrace2! / ;code rrace3! and more.

New Codes Reward ;code 2xDROPPP

Drop Boost (15 minutes) ;code 2xEXPPP

EXP Boost (15 minutes) ;code d3m0ntime1 (1-2) Demon Art reroll ;code doubleDAdrop (NEW)

Drop Boost (15 minutes) ;code doubleDAxp (NEW)

EXP Boost (15 minutes) ;code elfman1 (1-2)

Clan reroll ;code faction_clan1 (1-5)

Clan reroll ;code factionDemon1

Demon Art reroll ;code favoriteSU1 (1-5)

Slayer Mark reroll ;code freezyClan1 (1-2)

Clan reroll ;code freezyMark1 (1-2)

Slayer Mark reroll ;code HELP_1 (1-10) (NEW)

Clan reroll ;code hybridpls1 (1-10) (NEW)

Race reroll ;code iLikeSU1 (1-2)

Slayer Mark reroll ;code kamadomaybe1 (1-2)

Clan reroll ;code lottaAir1 (1-2)

Breathing reroll ;code lottaBDAs1 (1-2)

Demon Art reroll ;code luckyDay1 (1-10) (NEW)

Demon Art reroll ;code mondayBDA1 (1-2) Demon Art reroll ;code mondayBreath1 (1-2) Breathing reroll ;code mondayClan1 (1-2) Clan reroll ;code mondayMark1 (1-2) Slayer Mark reroll ;code mondayRace1 9 (1-2) Race reroll ;code NEW_BREATHIN1 (1-10) NEW

Breathing reroll ;code pointz_ded

Stat point reset ;code prayformark1 (1-2)

Slayer Mark reroll ;code puppy01 (1-2)

Race reroll ;code racBREATH1 (1-5)

Breathing reroll ;code raceCar1! (1-5)

Race reroll ;code racehehe1 (1-2)

Race reroll ;code resetMyPointz (NEW)

Stat point reset ;code slayerTime1 (1-2) Breathing reroll ;code so_cold1 (1-2) Race reroll ;code theWok1 (1-2)

Breathing reroll ;code tsugi_Mark1 (1-1) (NEW)

Slayer Mark reroll ;code wintryd3mon1 (1-2)

Demon Art reroll ;code xmas_clan1 (1-2) Clan reroll ;code xmasMark1 (1-2) Slayer Mark reroll ;code yessirrBDA1 (1-2)

Demon Art reroll ;code yessirP0WER1 (1-2)

Breathing reroll ;code ZAMNN1 (1-2)

Race reroll

Below are all of the other available codes to claim in Slayers Unleashed:

Code Reward ;code b0nusEXPP

EXP Boost ;code dreamon1! (1-10) Demon Art reroll ;code n3zukoBDA1 (1-10) Demon Art reroll ;code noPointz1! (1-5) Stat point reset ;code pointzzGOGO

Stat point reset ;code race190k1 (1-2) Race reroll ;code raid_dr0pp

Drop Boost ;code rrace1! (1-10) Race reroll ;code santa_Clan1 (1-10) Clan reroll ;code tanjiroBREATH1 (1-10)

Breathing reroll ;code winterMark1 (1-10)

Slayer Mark reroll ;code winterR4ce1 (1-10)

Race reroll

How to redeem Slayers Unleashed codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Slayers Unleashed is incredibly easy to do, and it only takes a couple of steps. Before you get started, though, make sure that you join the official Slayers Unleashed group, otherwise, you won’t be able to redeem the above codes.

Proceed to the official Slayers Unleashed page and click the large green button to launch the game.

to launch the game. Once in-game, on the left side of your screen, you’ll see a chat window .

. Click on the window, and copy and paste your preferred codes from above.

your preferred codes from above. Press enter and a notification will pop up on the screen if the code has been successfully redeemed.

and a on the screen if the code has been successfully redeemed. That’s it! You’ll now have your chosen reroll ready to use.

Full list of Slayers Unleashed expired codes

As codes from the list above expire, we will move them into the below table, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:

Code Items ;code 15mindropzz!

Drop boost ;code 190kbreath1 (1-2)

Breathing reroll ;code 190kdem0n1 (1-2)

Demon Art reroll ;code clann1 (1-10)

Clan reroll ;code claNNN1 (1-2)

Clan reroll ;code Clandy1 (1-2)

Clan reroll ;code g4mbitBreath1!

Breathing reroll ;code g4mbitClan1!

Clan reroll ;code g4mbitDemon1!

Demon Art reroll ;code g4mbitRace1!

Race reroll ;code gogrindb0ss

Drop boost ;code hall0wrace1

Race reroll ;code hiMark1!

Slayer Mark reroll ;code robloxD0wn1 (1-5)

Demon Art reroll ;code n3wmark1 (1-2)

Slayer Mark roll ;code pumpkn1 (1-2)

Breathing reroll ;code r4ceChange1 (1-2)

Race reroll ;code s0rryBreathe1 (1-5)

Breathing reroll ;code s0rryDem0n1 (1-4)

Demon Art reroll ;code sozcl4n1 (1-5)

Clan reroll ;code sozr4ce1 (1-5)

Race reroll ;code sp00kypower1! (1-10) Breathing reroll ;code sp00kyStory1 (1-2)

Demon Art reroll ;code trick0rclan1 (1-5)

Clan reroll ;code weareb4ck1 (1-5)

Breathing reroll

What are Slayers Unleashed codes used for in Roblox?

As shown in the tables above, Slayers Unleashed codes are useful for players as they grant rerolls to help change many different things about your character, from breathing styles to switching your race, clan, or even rerolling stats and Demon Arts.

Read More: Roblox promo codes

New codes are added quite often, and they can go a very long way in making your experience that much smoother.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Slayers Unleashed codes in Roblox for December 2021.

