Roblox Death Ball codes (July 2024)

Grab all the free gems and unlock amazing abilities with redeemable codes for Death Ball to be the last man standing on the stage.

This Roblox experience is similar to Blade Ball, where in-game agility is the key to surviving the match. However, experienced players will come at you with new weapons and abilities. To match up and excel against them, you need lots of gems.

This is where codes will come in handy.

Active Death Ball rewards

Code Items jiro 4k Gems xmas 4k Gems

There are 2 available codes that we’ve checked to be active as of July 25, 2024.

Article continues after ad

How to redeem codes

Once you’re in the game, redeeming codes is quite simple:

Tap the Menu icon next to the Emotes button at the top as shown in the image below.

Anime Boys Developers / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

Now, click on the Codes button.

Type or paste an active code in the box.

Hit Verify to get your free gems.

The codes are case-sensitive so make sure you enter them in the same case as shown in the table above. Moreover, you can only claim each code once.

List of expired codes

The table below has all the codes that no longer work:

Code Item newyear 2k Gems sorrygems 10k Gems derank 4k Gems spirit 2.5k Gems foxuro 2.5k Gems mech 4k Gems 100mil 5k Gems divine 4k Gems

What are Death Ball codes used for?

Most codes for Death Ball offer free gems. Apart from codes, players can earn gems by participating in matches, deflecting the ball, and being the sole victor but codes are the easiest way to get them.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Anime Boys Developers / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

Gems are your bread and butter in this game. You need them to unlock new champions and weapons. Each champion has a set of abilities that you have to obtain by leveling up. The champions are based on popular anime characters like Luffy and Naruto, and their abilities on their powers.

Similarly, weapons have buffs and passives that will help you fight till the end.

Now you know everything you can get with Death Ball codes, check out our hub for plenty more Roblox codes in other games, the best Roblox games on the platform in 2024, or a list of Shirt ID codes and codes in Blox Fruits.