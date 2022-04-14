Adopt Me! codes (April 2022): Free items, bucks & more in Roblox

Adopt Me! codes in Roblox can reward free in-game Bucks and mystery items to perk up your experience with some adorable pets, so here’s everything you need to know about redeeming these codes in April 2022.

The Roblox-based Adopt Me! experience by DreamCraft features an adorable gameplay loop where players get to nurture and interact with plenty of unique pets.

Ranging from taking care of these critters to purchasing special eggs, there are plenty of tasks to complete that each needs different resources, the most prominent of which is the game’s currency, known as Bucks.

Adopt Me! codes are mostly known for providing these Bucks for free alongside other special mystery items, so let’s dive in and check out everything that there is to know about Adopt Me! codes in Roblox for April 2022.

Advertisement

Contents

Are there any Adopt Me! codes in Roblox (April 2022)?

As of April 14, 2022, there are no active codes for Adopt Me. As a matter of fact, there haven’t been new code releases for the game in quite a while.

However, with a new update soon headed to the game, we will make sure to update this space once more codes are released.

Code Rewards – –

How to redeem Adopt Me! codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Adopt Me! is currently disabled by the developers due to the lack of codes for the game. However, once new codes are released, that option is expected to return as well.

Having said that, here’s a series of short steps to show you how to redeem your Adopt Me! codes in Roblox in the event that more are released:

Advertisement

Head over to the official Jailbreak page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Once in the game, you’ll be able to see a tiny blue ‘Twitter bird’ icon on the bottom right region of your screen .

. Clicking on that button will open a pop-up where you can type your active codes.

where you can type your active codes. Click on the ‘Submit‘ button after pasting your code to redeem the respective rewards.

Full list of expired codes

Code Rewards 1B1LL1ONV1S1TS 200 bucks DiscordFTW 70 bucks GIFTUNWRAP 200 bucks M0N3YTR33S 200 bucks oceanmetime Mystery Item SEAcreatures Mystery Item subbethink 100 bucks SUMMERBREAK 70 bucks SUMMERSALE 70 bucks watersplash Mystery Item

What are Adopt Me! codes used for in Roblox?

These codes are important for anyone who wants to have an enjoyable experience in Adopt Me!, primarily providing bonus in-game Bucks, which are used to purchase many of the game’s items and resources.

Read More: Slayers Unleashed codes

Be it to purchase rare eggs or to take care of your pets, Bucks will come in handy at almost every corner of the game. With that being said, make sure to check back in a few days, as we will be updating this page with active codes as soon as they are released by the developers.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Adopt Me! codes in Roblox for April 2022.

Advertisement

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Muscle Legends codes | Bee Swarm Simulator codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite | Grand Piece Online codes | My Hero Mania codes