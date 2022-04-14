Adopt Me! codes (April 2022): Free items, bucks & more in Roblox

Adopt Me! codes in Roblox can reward free in-game Bucks and mystery items to perk up your experience with some adorable pets, so here’s everything you need to know about redeeming these codes in April 2022.
The Roblox-based Adopt Me! experience by DreamCraft features an adorable gameplay loop where players get to nurture and interact with plenty of unique pets.
Ranging from taking care of these critters to purchasing special eggs, there are plenty of tasks to complete that each needs different resources, the most prominent of which is the game’s currency, known as Bucks.
Adopt Me! codes are mostly known for providing these Bucks for free alongside other special mystery items, so let’s dive in and check out everything that there is to know about Adopt Me! codes in Roblox for April 2022.
Advertisement
Contents
- Are there any Adopt Me! codes in Roblox (April 2022)?
- How to redeem Adopt Me! codes in Roblox
- Full list of expired codes
- What are Adopt Me! codes used for in Roblox?
Are there any Adopt Me! codes in Roblox (April 2022)?
As of April 14, 2022, there are no active codes for Adopt Me. As a matter of fact, there haven’t been new code releases for the game in quite a while.
- Read More: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes
However, with a new update soon headed to the game, we will make sure to update this space once more codes are released.
|Code
|Rewards
|–
|–
How to redeem Adopt Me! codes in Roblox
Redeeming codes in Adopt Me! is currently disabled by the developers due to the lack of codes for the game. However, once new codes are released, that option is expected to return as well.
- Read More: Adopt Me! pets list
Having said that, here’s a series of short steps to show you how to redeem your Adopt Me! codes in Roblox in the event that more are released:
Advertisement
- Head over to the official Jailbreak page and click on the green button to launch the game.
- Once in the game, you’ll be able to see a tiny blue ‘Twitter bird’ icon on the bottom right region of your screen.
- Clicking on that button will open a pop-up where you can type your active codes.
- Click on the ‘Submit‘ button after pasting your code to redeem the respective rewards.
Full list of expired codes
|Code
|Rewards
|1B1LL1ONV1S1TS
|200 bucks
|DiscordFTW
|70 bucks
|GIFTUNWRAP
|200 bucks
|M0N3YTR33S
|200 bucks
|oceanmetime
|Mystery Item
|SEAcreatures
|Mystery Item
|subbethink
|100 bucks
|SUMMERBREAK
|70 bucks
|SUMMERSALE
|70 bucks
|watersplash
|Mystery Item
What are Adopt Me! codes used for in Roblox?
These codes are important for anyone who wants to have an enjoyable experience in Adopt Me!, primarily providing bonus in-game Bucks, which are used to purchase many of the game’s items and resources.
- Read More: Slayers Unleashed codes
Be it to purchase rare eggs or to take care of your pets, Bucks will come in handy at almost every corner of the game. With that being said, make sure to check back in a few days, as we will be updating this page with active codes as soon as they are released by the developers.
So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Adopt Me! codes in Roblox for April 2022.
Advertisement
For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:
Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Muscle Legends codes | Bee Swarm Simulator codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite | Grand Piece Online codes | My Hero Mania codes