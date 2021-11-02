NBA 2K22 locker codes, rewards & expiration dates

NBA 2K22’s Locker Codes are a great way to earn free content. Here’s all of the currently active ones and a guide on how to redeem them.
2K Games’ basketball franchise is back again this year with a laundry list of new content.
NBA 2K22 offers a lot for players to enjoy, including many free-to-use Locker Codes, which apply to both MyTeam and MyCareer. These are a great way to enjoy the game without having to spend a dime of your own money.
Here’s a complete list of active Locker Codes in 2K22 and a quick guide on how to redeem them in-game.
Advertisement
Contents
All active 2K22 Locker Codes
Here are all of the currently active Locker Codes in NBA 2K22. Be sure to enter each code prior to its expiration date, as each will no longer be available after that date.
|Locker Code
|Reward
|Expiration date
|THE-WORM-SEASON-2
|Evolution Dennis Rodman
|Dec. 2, 2021
|HALLOWEEN-IN-MYTEAM
|Alter-Ego Deluxe Pack
|Nov. 6, 2021
|MASKED-PLAYERS-IN-MYTEAM
|Alter-Ego Pack
2 Tokens
Blinders Badge Pack
|Nov. 4, 2021
|NOV-PLAYER-BANNER
|Player Banner
|Nov. 5, 2021
New codes come out each week, so make sure and check back in to see what new Locker Codes you can redeem!
What are Locker Codes in 2K22?
Locker Codes are free, redeemable in-game items that players need specific codes to unlock.
These often come in and out as the game heads into new seasons, with codes only being active for a small window.
Make sure you keep an eye on this article and check back often to make sure you don’t miss any free stuff!
Advertisement
Locker Codes typically apply to MyTeam but also can give players cosmetic upgrades in MyCareer from time to time.
How to redeem Locker Codes in 2K22
To redeem a Locker Code, you’ll have to first head to the mode that the code is used in. Below is a step-by-step guide for both MyTeam and MyCareer.
Redeeming Locker Codes in MyTeam
- Load up MyTeam from the main menu
- Click Home
- Click MyTeam Community Hub
- Click Locker Codes
- Enter in an active code
Redeeming Locker Codes in MyCareer
- Load up MyCareer from the main menu
- Click Options/Quit
- Click Locker codes
- Enter in an active code
Want more 2K22 content? Be sure to keep an eye on Dexerto’s official 2K news page for as plenty of guides and builds for NBA 2K22.