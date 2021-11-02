NBA 2K22 locker codes, rewards & expiration dates

NBA 2K22’s Locker Codes are a great way to earn free content. Here’s all of the currently active ones and a guide on how to redeem them.

2K Games’ basketball franchise is back again this year with a laundry list of new content.

NBA 2K22 offers a lot for players to enjoy, including many free-to-use Locker Codes, which apply to both MyTeam and MyCareer. These are a great way to enjoy the game without having to spend a dime of your own money.

Here’s a complete list of active Locker Codes in 2K22 and a quick guide on how to redeem them in-game.

Advertisement

Contents

All active 2K22 Locker Codes

Here are all of the currently active Locker Codes in NBA 2K22. Be sure to enter each code prior to its expiration date, as each will no longer be available after that date.

Locker Code Reward Expiration date THE-WORM-SEASON-2 Evolution Dennis Rodman Dec. 2, 2021 HALLOWEEN-IN-MYTEAM Alter-Ego Deluxe Pack Nov. 6, 2021 MASKED-PLAYERS-IN-MYTEAM Alter-Ego Pack

2 Tokens

Blinders Badge Pack Nov. 4, 2021 NOV-PLAYER-BANNER Player Banner Nov. 5, 2021

New codes come out each week, so make sure and check back in to see what new Locker Codes you can redeem!

What are Locker Codes in 2K22?

Locker Codes are free, redeemable in-game items that players need specific codes to unlock.

These often come in and out as the game heads into new seasons, with codes only being active for a small window.

Make sure you keep an eye on this article and check back often to make sure you don’t miss any free stuff!

Advertisement

Locker Codes typically apply to MyTeam but also can give players cosmetic upgrades in MyCareer from time to time.

How to redeem Locker Codes in 2K22

To redeem a Locker Code, you’ll have to first head to the mode that the code is used in. Below is a step-by-step guide for both MyTeam and MyCareer.

Redeeming Locker Codes in MyTeam

Load up MyTeam from the main menu Click Home Click MyTeam Community Hub Click Locker Codes Enter in an active code

Redeeming Locker Codes in MyCareer

Load up MyCareer from the main menu Click Options/Quit Click Locker codes Enter in an active code

Want more 2K22 content? Be sure to keep an eye on Dexerto’s official 2K news page for as plenty of guides and builds for NBA 2K22.